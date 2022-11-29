Jazz's Biggest Winners & Losers in Suns Loss

The Utah Jazz dropped an absolute nail-biter against the Phoenix Suns, 112-113, but left this game with uncertain coaching and player decisions.

With less than 10 seconds remaining, the Suns possessed the ball and held a one-point lead. Inbounded to Devin Booker, he dribbled the game clock down, and at about three seconds, he shot a high-arcing three-pointer. Although this shot did not score, it left no time for the Jazz to recover as the clock struck 00:00.

The Jazz boasted seven double-digit scorers, led by Jordan Clarkson's 22 points, five boards, and five assists. The Suns produced five double-digit scorers, led by Deandre Ayton's 29 points, a whopping 21 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal.

Booker chipped in with 29 points, 11 boards, and seven assists. Ayton and Booker were the meat and potatoes on the Suns' menu.

Now let's jump into the winners and losers of the contest.

Winner: Deandre Ayton

Ayton was part of a two-person wrecking crew along with teammate Booker. Ayton's playing would hail the Suns victorious as he was more dominant on the glass than Windex cleaner.

When Booker missed the game's final shot, Ayton grabbed the rebound as the clock expired and capped off his dominant night by snagging 21 total rebounds.

The Suns did not offer Ayton a max contract in the off-season and allowed him to explore the restricted free-agent market. The Indiana Pacers signed Ayton to a four-year, $133 million contract, then the Suns swiftly matched this offer and retained his services.

Players who can grab 21 rebounds in an NBA game do not suddenly appear, and it's a mystery why the Suns did not offer Ayton a max contract initially. Without Ayton, the Suns probably would have lost this game to the Jazz.

Loser: Coach Will Hardy

Hardy has been pretty consistent as first-year head coach, but over the past several games, there are noticeable mistakes that may be costing the Jazz victories.

There is only one decision to be made when the Suns inbounded the ball with less than 10 seconds remaining: immediately foul that player. The Jazz allowed Booker to dribble the clock down and attempt a shot without fouling him.

Hardy offered several explanations on why the team chose not to foul, stating, "We wanted to get the ball out of Booker's hands." Once a player like Booker possesses the ball in a game-winning moment, he will not make a pass.

There are many great free-throw shooters in the NBA, and Booker would undoubtedly be on that list, but I don't recall any player ever shooting 100% from the line. The Jazz should have extended the game by fouling immediately.

If Hardy did not want Booker to shoot the free throws, then place no player on the in-bounder and double-team Booker. The Jazz not being instructed to foul has been very mind-boggling and confusing.

Winner: Walker Kessler

It's about time Kessler enters the starting line-up and sends Jarred Vanderbilt to the bench. Kessler only played 16 minutes against the Suns and grabbed four boards and three points.

Kessler's shot-blocking, size, and rebounding ability could have assisted the Jazz against Ayton and the Suns. His presence on the floor would anchor a defense that lacks rim protection.

Some growing pains and rooking mistakes are bound to happen, but the upside has become too irresistible to keep him out of the starting line-up. Better late than never, but the Jazz need to start Kessler now.

Loser: Jazz Assistant Coaches

Head coaches shoulder much of the blame for losing, but sometimes you wonder what the assistant coach's role is. Undoubtedly, one of the assistant coaches could have mentioned to couch Hardy that fouling immediately once inbounded could extend the game.

Even if they make both free throws, we still have a chance to get the ball back. At times I think assistant coaches are more interested in keeping still waters rather than voicing an opinion. Hardy's assistants either failed him against the Suns, or he wasn't interested in a different view.

What it Means

The season is 25% complete, and the wins will pile up quickly, but so will the losses. Not fouling immediately at the end of the Suns game is just unacceptable.

The Jazz need rim protection and an anchor on defense. The young, athletic Kessler should infiltrate the starting line-up, and assistant coaches should be more vocal and less worried about rocking the boat.

It was a tough loss to the Suns but come Monday night, Jazz Nation will be going for a win against the Chicago Bulls.

