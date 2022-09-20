Jazz Need to Quelch Trade Rumors, Focus on 2022-23 Season

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are long gone. The Utah Jazz now have an abundance of draft picks, new players, draft capital, and purported plans for the future.

However, Utah's outlook seems bleak with the 2022-2023 NBA season rapidly approaching. Training camps are set to begin in approximately one week and the Jazz continue to mull additional player trades.

An issue with this tactic is the inability for the Jazz to properly connect and build chemistry with each other in preparation for the NBA's 82-game grind. At some point, the Jazz should commit to this coming season and begin to forge a brand of basketball for the new-look roster.

The Jazz continue to dominate headlines with regards to additional player trades with what's left at the bottom of the barrel — Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, and Bojan Bogdanovic. Fans should be in favor of an improved roster but the Jazz would be remiss to continue fiddling with the personnel this close to training camp.

Players should be given the opportunity to enter its training camp with clarity. If a guy's name is embroiled in trade rumors, how could, or why would, that player give his team maximum effort?

These trade talks could also affect current players as the team may be confused about what is actually expected from the front office. Jazz executive Danny Ainge seems content with wheeling and dealing and keeping the uncertain footing alive.

With the number of picks and players gleaned via the Gobert and Mitchell trades, Jazz Nation may want some insight on what to expect when the time comes to tune in for games this season. Yet, the Jazz front office continues to focus on additional player trades, per reports.

Bottom Line

The Jazz front office has succeeded in starting over, after stockpiling a king's ransom in exchange for Gobert and Mitchell. The 2022-23 season is less than a month away and training camps begin soon.

Regardless of any front-office movement, eventually, you have to put your team product on the NBA playing floor and that requires some modicum of clarity. Entering the season with so much uncertainty doesn't bode well for a successful season.

But Jazz Nation should still expect the best-case outcome: a competitive team. Hopefully, the Jazz can turn their sights towards the season and not remain so consumed with trade talks.

