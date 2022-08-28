Skip to main content

Jazz Guard Jordan Clarkson Shining in FIBA World Cup Qualifier

The talented Utah Jazz guard is making an impact on world basketball and the communities involved.

Utah Jazz shooting guard Jordan Clarkson has been making his presence felt on and off the court at the FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year scored 27 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out six assists in an 85-81 loss to Lebanon. Clarkson’s grandma was born in Bacolor Pampanga, Philippines, and he qualifies as the team’s naturalized player.

Clarkson has also confirmed that he will play for the Gilas Pilipinas at the FIBA World Cup 2023, as reported by GMA News.

More importantly, Clarkson was active off the court giving back to the community where his roots run deep.

Clarkson donated 50 pairs of shoes and held a basketball camp at the Tenement court in Taguig. This comes to no surprise as Clarkson has never been shy in regard to charity work in Salt Lake City.

Clarkson’s future with the Jazz is up in the air with the possibility of Utah tanking the 2022-23 season. His name has come up in trade rumors, but if the Jazz decide to play for keeps, logic says he’ll most likely stick with the Jazz.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Clarkson averaged 16.1 points per game coming off the bench for the Jazz last year, and owns a skill set that’s in demand in today's NBA. A player that scores in bunches, and is one of the best in the business at creating his own shot.

The Jazz have Clarkson under contract until he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2024. Clarkson is among many players that are tied to the Donovan Mitchell trade rumors, and fans are anxiously waiting for that domino fall.

The rumors were hot and heavy last week, and it feels like a resolution may be near. The New York Knicks are a heavy favorite if a trade does happen, but don’t rule out the three-time All-Star calling Salt Lake City home for 2022-23 if the Jazz feel the offers coming in aren’t up to snuff.

Stay tuned in what could be an eventful six weeks before the season opener. 

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

Report: Cavs Exit Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks with Jazz

By Patrick Byrnes
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) reacts after a basket by forward Anthony Edwards (not pictured) against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Target Center.
News

Biggest Winners & Losers in Jazz Trading Patrick Beverley to Lakers

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up the court during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena.
News

It's Time for Jazz to Put Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors to Bed

By James Lewis
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) signals his team against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter during game one of the three round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center.
News

Jazz Trade Patrick Beverley to Lakers, Acquire Talen Horten-Tucker & Stanley Johnson

By Patrick Byrnes
Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after a play against the Thunder during Brooklyn's 120-96 win on Nov. 14, 2021, at Paycom Center. cutout
News

3 Positive Ways the Kevin Durant News Impacts the Jazz

By Patrick Byrnes
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles up court during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden.
News

Report: Jazz 'Certainly' Seeking RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell Deal with Knicks

By Patrick Byrnes
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) high fives a teammate during second half action against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center.
News

Rumor Suggests Gordon Hayward Wants to Return to Jazz

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Insider Reveals True Holdup in Jazz-Knicks Trade for Donovan Mitchell

By Patrick Byrnes