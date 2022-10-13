Jordan Clarkson Linked in Trade Rumor Involving Ex-Jazz Player

Just because the start of the regular season is just around the corner doesn’t mean the trade rumors connected to the Utah Jazz are going to stop.

The latest comes from Jake Fischer from Yahoo Sports. According to the NBA insider, the Phoenix Suns have inquired about the availability of former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.

“And Jordan Clarkson, one of the many veterans thought to be available in Utah, is one dynamic guard the Suns have inquired about landing in exchange for Crowder, sources said. Would Phoenix be willing to attach draft capital in that scenario? That outcome would seem to result in Crowder securing a buyout from Utah, and then his pick of destination, albeit at an unknown salary.”

Whether this rumor has legs depends on whether you believe the report from The Athletic's Shams Charania that Clarkson is off limits.

“[Los Angeles’ front office] even tried to land former Laker Jordan Clarkson from the Jazz before it was made clear that Utah owner Ryan Smith had no intentions of letting him go.”

From the outside looking in, it's hard to believe that the Jazz would put All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell on the trade block, but somehow, the buck stopped at Clarkson.

Although, it might be in Clarkson’s best interest to ride it out with the Jazz in 2022-23. He has a player option next year at $14.2 million, but the timing to cash in on a huge contract is there for the taking. The salary cap increasing by 8.4% next year, paired with a weak pool of free agents, is a recipe for Clarkson to opt-out.

It's also unknown whether the Jazz are going to tank the 2022-23 season. If they do, then Clarkson’s days could be numbered in Salt Lake City. Clarkson is entering his age-30 season and will be well past his prime when Utah is done rebuilding.

In any case, expect Clarkson and Jazz point guard Mike Conley to be tied to rumors up to the trade deadline.

The regular season home opener starts in a week vs. the Denver Nuggets in Salt Lake City.

