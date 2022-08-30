Odds of Knicks Trading RJ Barrett to Jazz Just Plummeted

The potential Utah Jazz and New York Knicks trade involving Donovan Mitchell hit a major snag Monday night. ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Knicks Shooting Guard RJ Barrett is re-signing with the Knicks, which makes a trade with the former Duke standout as part of the deal very unlikely.

“Barrett's deal -- which makes him the youngest $100 million player in Knicks history at 22 years old -- ends several weeks of trade discussions for Mitchell between New York and Utah, and forces the two organizations, if they choose, to start over talks with significantly different considerations because of the "poison pill" provision now in Barrett's deal.”

Wojnarowski went on further with details of how the “poison pill” all but guarantees Barrett will be suiting up for the Knicks in 2022-23.

“For trade purposes, the poison pill is computed with a formula that would put the Knicks' outgoing salary for a Barrett trade at $10.9 million but require the incoming salary for a team acquiring him to be $26.2 million. The restriction will be lifted on July 1.”

“For Barrett to be included in a trade to the Jazz, the Knicks would need to find a third team with salary-cap space to redirect Evan Fournier's $37 million contract.”

The Jazz and Knicks still have time to come to some agreement, but without Barrett in the equation, New York would have to put together a package that mirrors what the Jazz were able to extract from the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Rudy Gobert trade. The path is still plausible, but coveted second-year prospect Quentin Grimes and 3-4 unprotected picks would have to be the starting point.

At the end of the day, Mitchell is still under club control for three years, and the notion that the Jazz could be strong-armed in selling at a discount was never going to happen. Whether Jazz executive Danny Ainge's asking prize is too high may be debatable, but it is what it is.

This doesn’t mean Mitchell can’t be traded to another team, but that feels unlikely now. The Miami Heat lack assets, and would require a third team to step in and help facilitate a deal.

The Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, and Cleveland Cavaliers have been mentioned in the rumor mill, but giving up the farm for a player with a high chance of leaving as an unrestricted free agent in 2025 would be foolish. It feels like there’s been closure on some fronts, but it opens up the door to other questions if Mitchell stays in Salt Lake City.

Would the Jazz still tank the upcoming season with a loaded 2023 draft class? Does this take a rumored Russell Westbrook trade off the table? How does this affect Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, and Mike Conley?

Jazz nation should get the answers to these questions before the season opener in October, but for now, Mitchell fans can take a big sigh of relief.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.