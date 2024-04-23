Latest NBA Mock Pegs Jazz as Spot for Sharpshooter Out of Kentucky
The NBA mock draft season is in full swing. The latest comes from CBS Sports and Kyle Boothe, which has the Utah Jazz selecting Kentucky shooting guard Reed Sheppard as the eighth overall pick.
Sheppard has been linked to Utah in several mocks this season and would make a lot of sense. With Jordan Clarkson most likely being dealt this summer, the Jazz could use more shooting on the perimeter. This past season, Sheppard knocked down 52.1% from long distance and can shoot off the dribble and score at all three levels. Boothe had this to say about the sharpshooter out of Kentucky.
“Sheppard goes one spot behind his fellow UK freshman teammate to the Jazz,” Boothe wrote. “He had a stellar one-and-done season as one of the best 3-point shooters in college and gives the Jazz a three-for-one skill set as a savvy defender, elite shooter and underrated passer.”
Utah’s current backcourt has Keynonte George and Collin Sexton penciled in as the starters next season. Regarding backups, there’ll be plenty of minutes up for grabs. Assuming Clarkson is dealt this summer, Bryce Sensabaugh is the only guard under contract with a realistic chance of competing for minutes. Backup point guard Kris Dunn could be on the roster, but his future is still in the air as an unrestricted free agent.
The downside to what Sheppard has to offer is his size. Standing at 6’3 and 190 pounds, he could struggle guarding some of the bigger guards in the league. Utah is coming off a season where they were ranked last in defensive rating, and adding another wing that struggles in that area could be a problem.
Utah has the personnel to put up resistance on defense in its frontcourt, but the defensive woes in the backcourt need to be addressed. In his rookie campaign, George boasted a defensive rating of 124.0. This ranked dead last in the NBA, and it would be hard to imagine that George could remain a long-term option if he can’t improve on that number.
How realistic of a shot Sheppard has of winding up in a Jazz uniform will be decided on May 26. Utah will most likely be drafting from the eighth and nine spots. However, there’s still a 26.2% chance Utah could leapfrog into the top four. If that’s the case, the chances of selecting Sheppard would be slim.
