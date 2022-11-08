The national media had the Utah Jazz pegged as a bottom-dweller lottery team, but don't tell that to forward Lauri Markkanen. The Jazz are proving the naysayers wrong with a 9-3 start as they sit atop the Western Conference standings.

In a conversation with The Athletic's Shams Charania, Markkanen spoke on the topic of how all the outside noise and speculation has fueled this Jazz team.

“We use that as our motivation and try to keep this thing going and stack up more wins and prove people wrong," Markannen told Charania.

Markkanen's remarks go hand-in-hand with teammate Jordan Clarkson's admission on Monday night following Utah's 139-116 decimation of the Los Angeles Lakers that the Jazz players are playing with a "chip" on their shoulder.

Charania switched gears and asked about how a successful summer playing EuroBasket has helped his game.

“It was huge. Going up against the best guys in the world and showing you can do it there, that tells me I can do it over here as well," Markkanen said. "At the same time, playing competitive basketball in World Cup and EuroBasket qualifiers, knowing that I’m going to be coming in training camp in the best shape of my life.”

There’s been a lot to talk about this young season, but Markkanen's emergence heads the list. The 7-footer from Finland has always had a high ceiling since being taken seventh overall in the 2017 NBA draft, but has never entered the conversation of being an All-Star until this year.

Through 12 games, Markkanen is averaging 21.9 ppg and 2.7 assists which are both career highs. The most impressive thing about his game this year is his efficiency. Markkanen is shooting 52.9% from the floor and 86% from the foul line.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy has been able to take advantage of his size and skill set by starting him at the small forward spot. Markkanen is exceptional on the post, but where he thrives is facing his defender up and using his guard-like skills and superior size to maneuver his way to an open look. Also, having a center like Kelly Olynyk that can help with the spacing opens the lanes for Markkanen to work his magic.

The best part about acquiring Markkanen is his contract. The Jazz have him under team control through 2025 at a bargain of an average of $17 million per year. A player that’s putting up these stats would easily command $30-plus million APY in the open market.

The Jazz could end up being buyers on the trade market before too long and take advantage of the discount they're getting on Markkanen.

The free-agent market is weak in 2023, but a plethora of All-Star-caliber players could be available in 2024 to take Utah to the next level. As a small-market team, the Jazz are never the favorite to land a difference-maker in free agency, but maybe with the team trending upward and a new culture in Salt Lake City, Utah could pull it off.

Keep in mind, too, Utah has an overabundance of first-round picks that could be used in a trade to bring someone over. There are a lot of options when you’re winning.

Stay tuned.

