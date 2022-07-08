Skip to main content

The Jazz Are an Ideal Landing Spot for Malik Beasley | Here's Why

Malik Beasley landed on his feet in Utah.

Future draft capital and Rudy Gobert may have headlined the exchange made between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz last Friday. 

But there was another player involved that’s flying under the radar and one who has an opportunity to be a big part of Utah’s plan moving forward.

Malik Beasley started his career with the Denver Nuggets when he was drafted with the 19th pick in the first round in 2016.
After 3-plus years of sparse playing time and modest numbers, Beasley was traded to the Timberwolves in 2019.

His stat line sky-rocketed when given a chance to get more minutes. Beasley averaged over 19 points per game in 2020-21 while shooting an efficient 40% from the three-point line.

Unfortunately, this was also the year where Beasley’s career took a turn for the worse. On September 27, 2020, he was arrested for marijuana possession, concealing stolen property, and for an incident in which he brandished a firearm. 

Beasley pled guilty to the felony charge in December 2020 and was sentenced to serve 120 days in jail. After serving 78 days in jail, Beasley came back to Minnesota in a reduced role coming off the bench, and averaged 12 points a game.

Beasley is in the middle of a four-year, $60 million deal with a team option in 2023-24. If Donovan Mitchell moves to the 1 slot this year, there will be an opportunity for Beasley to get 30 minutes per game starting at the 2, especially with the departure of Royce O’Neale.

Beasley’s future with the Jazz can play out a couple of different ways. If he performs, the Jazz can pick up the last year of his deal at $15 million, or they could move him at the trade deadline to a contender. The Jazz could also let his contract expire, which would give the team $15M to use in the 2023 free agency market.

At only 25 years of age, Beasley is just entering his prime and may have room to grow. The Jazz are also positioned well since they control the option year. 

Let’s hope Beasley has put his off-the-court issues behind him, and that a new start in Utah is just what the doctor ordered.

Being traded to a team that may be rebuilding/retooling is ideal for a player in the hunt for his next big contract. Moving forward, the Jazz need players that possess Beasley’s skill set. 

Let’s hope it’s a perfect match.

