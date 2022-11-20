Skip to main content

Jazz HC Updates Mike Conley Injury After Portland Win

The Utah Jazz are holding their breath on Mike Conley.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The doubts were roiling around the Utah Jazz amid their three-game losing streak. Was the preseason perception of a 25-win team angling for #TankNote right all along?

The Jazz took strides to silence those doubts by defeating the Phoenix Suns at home, and likely closed the gap on Saturday night by knocking off the Portland Trail Blazers on the road, 118-113.

The gutsy win didn't come without a cost, unfortunately, as starting point guard Mike Conley went down with a knee injury in the second half and did not return. After the game, Jazz head coach Will Hardy provided an update on Conley's injury, though the full analysis of the veteran's prognosis is up in the air. 

“At the moment, we are awaiting the results on some further imaging," Hardy said of Conley's injury. "But he’s in good spirits, walking around. Very hopeful.” 

Conley played just over nine minutes before he seemingly hyper-extended his leg. Although he was scoreless (he only took one shot), he still fed three assists to his teammates. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fortunately, Talen Horton-Tucker answered the bell in Conley's absence with gusto, not only playing great defense on Portland All-Star Damian Lillard (before Lillard exited with an injury, too), but also chipping in 12 points, four assists, and five rebounds. 

"Somebody, in particular, I think that really stepped up tonight was Talen," Hardy said in his post-game statement before he took any questions. "Mike going down, you never want to see that, leaving the game. I thought Talen, his defense, first, was very good on Damian Lillard. Did a great job setting the tone for us and really settled us down and ran the team well during his minutes. So very happy for Talen. He works really hard, so for him to step up in that moment—not easy to do—and he delivered for us.”

The Jazz received yet another Herculean contribution from Malik Beasley, who led all Utah scorers with 29 points off the bench, going 10-of-18 (55.6%) from the field and knocking down 6-of-14 three-pointers. Jordan Clarkson finished with 28 points, while Lauri Markkanen chipped in 23. 

"I thought this game was very representative of our team this year," Hardy said. "In the second half, the Blazers—as all good NBA teams do—they made their run. Their home crowd got into it and they put a lot of pressure on us and our guys responded. We had a lot of big plays made down the stretch by a lot of people. I thought Jordan, down the stretch of the game, made some really, really big plays. I thought Lauri was outstanding tonight. He drew a lot attention. He did a very good job playing physically through a lot of contact, made some good decisions for us. And then, obviously, ‘Beas’ off the bench was huge, scoring 29 points. A lot of big shots. Those free throws at the end were big."

It was a complete, complementary win for the Jazz on the road against one of the Conference's best teams. The Jazz can sleep well tonight knowing that first place in the Conference has been re-taken and gear up for Monday night's throw-down in Los Angeles. 

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz point guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates a basket with teammate Malik Beasley (5) during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
News

4 Key Takeaways from Jazz's 118-113 Win Over Trail Blazers

By Patrick Byrnes
Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (10) passes against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.
News

Trail Blazers Update Nassir Little's Status for Jazz Matchup

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts to a timeout against the Phoenix Suns in the last minute of the game at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Beat Suns 134-133: Biggest Studs & Duds

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reacts after a dunk against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Vivint Arena.
News

4 Takeaways from Jazz's 134-133 Gutsy Win Over Suns

By James Lewis
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
News

Suns Downgrade Chris Paul' Status for Jazz Matchup

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts to a play by guard Mike Conley (11) against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Predicted to Make Playoffs by New ESPN Analytics Model

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and head coach Will Hardy speak during a break in action against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Insider Answers on Whether it's Time to Hit the Panic Button

By Chad Jensen
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) tries to get past New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and to the basket during the second half at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Fall to Knicks: Biggest Winners & Losers

By James Lewis