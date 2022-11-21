Utah Jazz veteran point guard Mike Conley is expected to miss two weeks with a left knee strain, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"Sources: Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. avoided major injury or ligament damage on the non-contact left knee injury suffered Saturday night. He has a knee strain and is expected to miss at least two weeks," Charania reported on Twitter.

Conley suffered the non-contact injury in the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. This is good news for Jazz fans, as Conley dodged a serious injury and should only be on the shelf for about eight games.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy will have to reshuffle the rotation for Monday night's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker had an uptick in minutes when Conley became unavailable and played well in his absence.

With point guard not being Horton-Tuckers natural position, the Jazz can play a positionless style of basketball with a number of players taking over the ball-handling duties.

Newly acquired point guard Colin Sexton could also take on a bigger role, but his minutes have taken a slight dip over the last couple of weeks, due to some erratic play. Hardy could still go with the hot hand if Sexton plays well.

The Jazz sit atop the Western Conference with a 12-6 record and have a tough schedule through the Thanksgiving holiday, where they’ll play five games in eight days against four projected playoff opponents.

The Jazz are tied for most road games played this year with 11 and will tack another three onto that this week before they play six straight at home starting on November 28 against the Chicago Bulls.

