A Donovan Mitchell deal is looking more likely, and with that, Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge will be shopping the rest of the veterans on the team in search of youth and draft picks. Mike Conley is on that list but also will probably be the hardest to move.

Conley’s value is at an all-time low. He is coming off a disappointing first-round playoff appearance where he posted an abysmal nine points and five assists per game.

There's no question that Conley has turned in an impressive career up to this point, but he is clearly in the twilight of it. He has slowed quite considerably even since he was traded to Utah in the summer of 2019.

Conley is also entering the second year of a three-year, $70 million contract. All these factors present a less than attractive combination that teams won’t be lining up to take on.

The 34-year-old point guard's upside, though, is despite his playoff downfalls, he was healthy last year. Conley was also a consistent three-point shooter and provides valuable locker room leadership. It's hard to see the Jazz getting any real value from Conley, but there are surely teams that could use his skill set, and there is no contract in the NBA that is immovable.

With whom could the Jazz deal? Three potential trade partners come to mind, not only as a good basketball fit but as the best value in return for Conley.

Washington Wizards Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports The Wizards have the flexibility to make a move for Conley. They now have Monte Morris as a solid starting point guard but with no depth at the position. Conley could provide a consistent, competitive edge to lineups while Bradley Beal is resting. A deal with the Wizards would likely be centered around Will Barton. New Orleans Pelicans Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports The Pelicans could benefit from a veteran leader and floor general to direct their young core. The Pelicans are entering a contention window to take advantage of with the edition of CJ McCollum, and two years with Conley could give them the consistent playmaking and shooting that could elevate that roster. A deal with the Pelicans would likely be centered around Devonte' Graham and other pieces. Toronto Raptors Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports The Raptors may be heading toward a mini-rebuild themselves with Pascal Siakam's name being circulated in trade rumors for the past year or so. If the Raptors were to trade away Siakam and take on Conley, they would need to add a third team for cap space purposes. The Cleveland Cavaliers could take on Siakam contract while offsetting their salary space with Kevin Love’s expiring deal. It is unclear though, what return the Raptors are expecting in getting Siakam off their books. Fly in the Ointment: Kevin Durant SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK A huge roadblock for any trade right now is the Durant sweepstakes that most teams are lining up for.

Time will tell whether a Durant, Donovan Mitchell, or Kyrie Irving deal could open up possibilities for Conley and other veterans to get moved.

