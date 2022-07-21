Skip to main content

3 Potential Trade Destinations for Mike Conley & 1 Big Obstacle

Which team is the best fit for Mike Conley and what can the Jazz get back in return?

A Donovan Mitchell deal is looking more likely, and with that, Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge will be shopping the rest of the veterans on the team in search of youth and draft picks. Mike Conley is on that list but also will probably be the hardest to move. 

Conley’s value is at an all-time low. He is coming off a disappointing first-round playoff appearance where he posted an abysmal nine points and five assists per game. 

There's no question that Conley has turned in an impressive career up to this point, but he is clearly in the twilight of it. He has slowed quite considerably even since he was traded to Utah in the summer of 2019. 

Conley is also entering the second year of a three-year, $70 million contract. All these factors present a less than attractive combination that teams won’t be lining up to take on.

The 34-year-old point guard's upside, though, is despite his playoff downfalls, he was healthy last year. Conley was also a consistent three-point shooter and provides valuable locker room leadership. It's hard to see the Jazz getting any real value from Conley, but there are surely teams that could use his skill set, and there is no contract in the NBA that is immovable. 

With whom could the Jazz deal? Three potential trade partners come to mind, not only as a good basketball fit but as the best value in return for Conley.

Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles as LA Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards have the flexibility to make a move for Conley. They now have Monte Morris as a solid starting point guard but with no depth at the position. 

Conley could provide a consistent, competitive edge to lineups while Bradley Beal is resting. A deal with the Wizards would likely be centered around Will Barton.

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte Graham (4) warms up against the Phoenix Suns before game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans could benefit from a veteran leader and floor general to direct their young core. The Pelicans are entering a contention window to take advantage of with the edition of CJ McCollum, and two years with Conley could give them the consistent playmaking and shooting that could elevate that roster. 

A deal with the Pelicans would likely be centered around Devonte' Graham and other pieces.

Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts after a score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.

The Raptors may be heading toward a mini-rebuild themselves with Pascal Siakam's name being circulated in trade rumors for the past year or so. If the Raptors were to trade away Siakam and take on Conley, they would need to add a third team for cap space purposes. 

The Cleveland Cavaliers could take on Siakam contract while offsetting their salary space with Kevin Love’s expiring deal. It is unclear though, what return the Raptors are expecting in getting Siakam off their books.

Fly in the Ointment: Kevin Durant

Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after a play against the Thunder during Brooklyn's 120-96 win on Nov. 14, 2021, at Paycom Center. cutout

A huge roadblock for any trade right now is the Durant sweepstakes that most teams are lining up for. 

Time will tell whether a Durant, Donovan Mitchell, or Kyrie Irving deal could open up possibilities for Conley and other veterans to get moved. 

Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell
