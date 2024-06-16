New Rumor Links Two Jazz Vets to Trade Market
Speculation continues to roll in regarding the Utah Jazz and a potential roster reshuffle as we inch closer to the NBA draft. The latest comes from NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopHype, who believes Jazz guards Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton are available via trade.
"Utah has a surplus of draft picks in this class that rival executives believe are readily available on the trade market as the Jazz attempt to upgrade the roster."
"There’s also a belief from rival executives who spoke with HoopsHype that guards Collin Sexton and Jordan Clarkson could become available on the trade market."
Clarkson and draft picks being up for sale shouldn't surprise Jazz fans. For this very reason, Clarkson's contract was front-loaded in year one of his three-year deal. The former Sixth Man of the Year made 23 million last year and is owed 28 million spread over the next two years. Utah has a crowded backcourt and is a few years away from being considered a contender. With Clarkson entering this season at age 32, it may be time to part ways with Utah's most-tenured player.
Sexton being mentioned as a potential trade piece is something we haven't seen this offseason. Sexton has two years left on his contract and was arguably Utah's brightest spot in what was a disappointing 2023-24 season. However, the Jazz have to ask themselves if Sexton fits in their long-term plans.
Sexton's trade value may never be higher than it stands today, and if Utah sees him as part of the future, then they'll have to pony up when it comes to an extension. He's owed 37 million over the next two years, but because of how he's been performing on the court, he's due for a raise. If Utah maxes Lauri Markkanen out and pairs him with another top-tier talent via trade, then Sexton could be the odd man out.
Also, Utah's current backcourt of Sexton and Keyonte George lacks the size that the Jazz needs to stay disruptive on the defensive end of the court. Utah ranked last in the league in defensive rating last season, and Ainge will need to do something to address that problem. Sexton could revert to coming off of the bench for Utah moving forward. If that is the case, Sexton would be considered one of the best reserves in the league.
Lastly, it's still unclear whether the Jazz want to be competitive heading into the new year. Trading Sexton and Clarkson in an attempt to move up in the draft or for players that need more development would certainly give them a top 5 pick next year. It's projected to be loaded with top-tier talent, and tanking one more year is certainly in the cards.
There are many moving parts, and until it's known whether the Jazz wants to tank the upcoming year or play for keeps, we can expect the rumors to be all over the map this offseason.
