Oddsmakers Pin Jazz As Candidate to Land Cavs PG Darius Garland
Another big name has been linked to the Utah Jazz as a possible landing spot this offseason. The Bovada Online Sportsbook has Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland as a 9.5-1 chance of suiting up in a Jazz uniform if he gets traded this summer. The only teams that had better odds than Utah were the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers.
These odds are coming off of the heels of the rumors that Garland and ex-Jazzman Donovan Mitchell can’t coexist in the same backcourt moving forward. NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Garland could seek a trade if Mitchell signs an extension with Cleveland.
“Rival executives believe the Cavs will have to seriously evaluate the fit of Mitchell and Garland and ultimately may have to choose one or the other. Should Mitchell decide to stay long term, sources briefed on the matter say Garland’s representation, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, would have a conversation with Cavs officials on potentially finding a new home for the one-time All-Star.”
Garland would certainly fit under the “Big Game Hunting” category that Jazz CEO Danny Ainge eluded to in his post-season press conference. Just two years removed from making the All-Star team, Garland averaged 18 points and 6.5 assists this season in 57 contests.
However, the most likely outcome is for Cleveland to trade Mitchell and keep Garland, considering their contracts. Garland is under club control through the 2028 season, while Mitchell’s time is up next year. If Mitchell doesn't agree on an extension this summer, expect the Cavs to cut their losses and move on from the five-time All-Star.
In a scenario where Mitchell does re-sign, it does make sense that the Jazz would attempt to upgrade their backcourt if Garland became available. Collin Sexton and Keyonte George are currently penciled in as the starters, but co-existing together has been a defensive struggle. If the Jazz do make a big splash via trade or free agency this summer, the starting backcourt needs to be addressed.
Garland does have ties to some key components on Utah's roster. Lauri Markkanen and Sexton were his teammates before the Mitchell trade in the summer of 2022. Reuniting the trio would be a big upgrade for the Jazz and could be a move that would get them back in the playoff conversation.
Lastly, Garland wouldn't be cheap. If this did come to fruition, Utah would have to sacrifice multiple first-round picks and some young talent already rostered to be able to trump the competition in a bidding war. Jazz fans can expect more rumors this offseason due to Ainge's post-season comments and a treasure chest of draft capital to bargain with.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!