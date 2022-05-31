Rumor Links Raptors' Forward OG Anunoby to Jazz

Could this disgruntled up-and-comer find his way to Utah?

With the speculation that the Utah Jazz are exploring options of breaking up Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, a rumor from Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer surfaced.

“Following a standout season from Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, word has circulated among rival front offices that OG Anunoby grew dissatisfied at times with his role in Toronto, where Barnes joined Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet as the primary ball handlers in Nick Nurse’s offense. “Two landing spots linked by league personnel have been Utah and Portland “The Jazz are weighing trade possibilities with 3 time Defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert, who NBA sources have pegged as one of Toronto’s targets to satisfy its appetite for a starting rim protector."

With the success of Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown are having in Boston, you would have to wonder whether Jazz czar Danny Ainge wants to use that same recipe and pair Mitchell with a player that mirrors his skill set. In order to get a player like Anunoby, the Jazz no doubt would have to give up Gobert.

Also, other players would have to get involved as their salaries are far away from matching in a Gobert-for-Anunoby straight-up trade.

I personally like the idea. To get a young player like Anunoby who’s just entering his prime, and at the same time get out from under Gobert’s contract as he’s hitting the back nine, makes a lot of sense for the future.

We will see. If Anunoby is on the trade block, the Jazz would have a lot of competition for his services, as Toronto no doubt would have multiple offers to choose from

Only time will tell.

