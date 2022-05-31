Skip to main content

Rumor Links Raptors' Forward OG Anunoby to Jazz

Could this disgruntled up-and-comer find his way to Utah?

With the speculation that the Utah Jazz are exploring options of breaking up Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, a rumor from Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer surfaced. 

“Following a standout season from Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, word has circulated among rival front offices that OG Anunoby grew dissatisfied at times with his role in Toronto, where Barnes joined Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet as the primary ball handlers in Nick Nurse’s offense.

“Two landing spots linked by league personnel have been Utah and Portland

“The Jazz are weighing trade possibilities with 3 time Defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert, who NBA sources have pegged as one of Toronto’s targets to satisfy its appetite for a starting rim protector."

With the success of Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown are having in Boston, you would have to wonder whether Jazz czar Danny Ainge wants to use that same recipe and pair Mitchell with a player that mirrors his skill set. In order to get a player like Anunoby, the Jazz no doubt would have to give up Gobert.

Also, other players would have to get involved as their salaries are far away from matching in a Gobert-for-Anunoby straight-up trade.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

I personally like the idea. To get a young player like Anunoby who’s just entering his prime, and at the same time get out from under Gobert’s contract as he’s hitting the back nine, makes a lot of sense for the future.

We will see. If Anunoby is on the trade block, the Jazz would have a lot of competition for his services, as Toronto no doubt would have multiple offers to choose from

Only time will tell.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnes_patrick.

Utah Jazz forward Danuel House Jr. (25) controls the ball in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Vivint Arena.
News

3 Internal Upgrades for Jazz in 2022-23

By James LewisMay 30, 2022
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts to a call on the court in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Won't Get a Better Opportunity than Now to Trade Away Rudy Gobert

By Patrick ByrnesMay 29, 2022
Brigham Young Cougars forward Gideon George (5) rebounds during the second half against the Saint Mary's Gaels at University Credit Union Pavilion.
News

Report: BYU Forward Gideon George Will Work Out for Jazz

By Chad JensenMay 29, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Rudy Gobert (27) react after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
News

This Stat Proves How Soft the Jazz Have Become

By Patrick ByrnesMay 27, 2022
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) steps back to shoot the ball over Utah Jazz Danuel House Jr. (25) in the second quarter during game six of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Vivint Arena.
News

How Jazz can Replicate Mavs' Blueprint to Competing Deep into Playoffs

By Andrew RembaczMay 24, 2022
Rudy Gobert Block
News

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Earns Coveted NBA Accolade, Passes Two HoFers All-Time

By Chad JensenMay 24, 2022
NBA great John Stockton is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Report: John Stockton Writes Letter to D.C. Court Vouching for Jan. 6 Rioter

By J.P. TrumanMay 21, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) calls a play in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
News

How Jazz Could Snap Playoff Slump Next Year if Mitchell & Gobert are Retained

By Patrick ByrnesMay 21, 2022