Patrick Beverley Sends Message to Jazz Execs on Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

This veteran isn't trying to hear about a Donovan Mitchell trade.

Don’t count on NBA journeyman Patrick Beverley to be content on staying in Salt Lake City if the Utah Jazz proceed to tank the 2022-23 season. Mark Berman of FOX 26 caught up with the newly acquired point guard and asked Beverley about playing for the Jazz.

“We’ll see what happens in the next couple weeks-It’s a lot going on right now," Beverley said. "We’ll see where the dust clears. Hopefully, Donovan Mitchell stays and the team is competitive. If that’s the case we’re really excited.”

The outspoken veteran doesn’t mince words, and he’ll let the Jazz front office know where he stands as the summer unfolds.

Beverley is a high-energy, tenacious defender and very capable on the offensive side. He’s been a solid rotational player on eight playoff teams, but he's at a stage in his career where playing for a rebuilding franchise might not make sense.

A rebuild is just what the doctor ordered for young prospects looking to cement their place in the league. Players like Jared Butler, Leandro Bolmaro, Udoka Azubuike, Walker Kessler, and Simone Fontecchio are in a perfect place. They’ll have opportunities for the live reps needed to develop.

Then there are players like Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt that are entering their prime years, and need minutes to cash in on the next contract. They’re in a great spot as well.

Veterans like Beverley have made their money. He’s at a point in his career where winning a title takes precedence, and most likely will be traded to a contender at some point in the season. That’s how these rebuilds go.

This week has felt like the calm before the storm at Jazz HQ. Hopefully, we’ll get answers sooner rather than later.

