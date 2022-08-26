Biggest Winners & Losers in Jazz Trading Patrick Beverley to Lakers

We finally have closure on the Patrick Beverley front after he was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers this week. Patrick's time with the Utah Jazz was short-lived after arriving via the Gobert trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, and will now be playing for the Lakers for the 2022-23 season.

The domino effect of the trade will mean new opportunities for some Jazz players, and bad news for others. Who stands to benefit the most from the Beverley trade? And who was hurt?

Let's dive into the biggest winners and losers of the Beverley trade.

Winner(s): Jared Butler | Leandro Bolmaro Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports The departure of Beverley means Bolmaro and Butler will be moving up the depth chart, and it’s indicative of a team headed for a rebuild. Playing time at the point guard position is still murky, but Bolmaro and Butler have one less player to fight for minutes. The floodgates could burst wide open for opportunities if Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are the next ones to be moved. Loser: Stanley Johnson Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Johnson was added to the trade as a filler to match salaries, not because the Jazz have big plans for the veteran journeyman. The future for Johnson is unclear in Salt Lake City, but he should keep his bags packed. Johnson could be moved again to help facilitate another trade or find himself at the end of the bench, giving up playing time to young players that are developing. Winner: LeBron James Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports James doesn’t have time to waste, and this trade puts the Lakers on the path to relevance. Reconstructing the roster will keep the Lakers competitive this year, but more importantly, it sets up the Lakers for 2023-24. Trading Beverley’s expiring contract for Talen Horton-Tucker’s two-year deal is the bigger picture, and cap space for the 2023 free agency class is the end game for James and the Lakers. This trade will help give the Lakers the means to get an All-Star talent on the roster in 2023-24. Just enough time to give James one last run at a ring. Loser: Russell Westbrook Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports This is the beginning of the end of Westbrook's tenure with the Lakers. The rumors have been hot and heavy regarding a Westbrook departure, but the Lakers acquiring Beverly all but seals the former MVP’s fate. Westbrook is on pace to play for his fifth team in five years. Franchises have been playing hot potato with Westbrook since he left Oklahoma City, and that trend will continue if James has any say on the matter. Winner: Patrick Beverley Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Beverley summed it up with his first tweet after the trade. “Woke up a Laker!!! It’s on!!!”

The outspoken point guard is getting out of a major rebuild, and is going to play in games that matter. Whether the Lakers will have enough firepower to win a championship remains to be seen, but Beverley playing for a team that may be starting from scratch wasn’t ideal for a player that’s in the twilight of his career.



Jazz executive Danny Ainge isn’t done yet, and we’ll know for certain what direction Utah is headed once the Mitchell domino falls.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.