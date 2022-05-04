With the Utah Jazz now a week-plus into their offseason, we finally have news to report that is not of a speculative nature. However, that doesn't make it good, per se.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Jazz head coach Quin Snyder is set to go under the knife for hip replacement surgery.

"Jazz coach Quin Snyder will undergo hip replacement surgery tomorrow, according to the team. The operation was originally scheduled for June, but Snyder decided to get it done now," MacMahon tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Snyder, 55, led the Jazz to a 49-33 record in the 2021-22 season, qualifying for the Western Conference's fifth playoff seed. Hopes were high that this time, Snyder could find the right formula to lead the Jazz deep into the playoffs.

Alas, Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, and the Dallas Mavericks had other plans, 86ing the Jazz in Game 6 in front of the home crowd at Vivint Arena. It was a song Jazz fans had heard before.



Since that fateful night, the Jazz have been embroiled in one rumor after another, most of which have speculated on the relationship between stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, and what the future might hold for both in Utah.

Not even Quin has been spared from the rumor mill. On Sunday, Marc Stein reported that the Los Angeles Lakers have a "serious" interest in finding a way to make Quin the successor to Frank Vogel.

Stein also reported about a month back that Snyder has had opportunities to extend his contract beyond its current expiration date but hasn't done so.

Snyder, a former Lakers assistant, has become a coveted name in NBA coaching circles because of how he's led the Jazz since arriving in 2015. He's only got two losing seasons on his resume and has led the Jazz to the playoffs in each of the past six seasons.

Snyder is reportedly under contract through the 2022-23 season with a coach's option for the following year. Could the Lakers find a way to strong-arm him away from Utah? Stranger things have happened.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.