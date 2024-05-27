Report: Jazz Workout Maryland Guard Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft
It's that time of the offseason when the Utah Jazz are dishing out their prospect workouts ahead of the draft, bringing in a variety of players to audition for a chance to join aboard the squad this June.
This time, the Jazz are reportedly hosting Maryland guard Jahmir Young to a pre-draft workout, according to Zack Padmore on X.
Young is a 6-foot-1, 23-year-old senior guard coming off his best season yet for the Terrapins. He finished the year posting numbers of 20.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in just over 35 minutes a game.
As of now, his stock projects to look like a potential second-rounder, or perhaps an undrafted free-agent pickup. The Jazz hold the 32nd-overall pick in this year's draft and could be looking for some worthwhile contenders to use the selection on.
Utah could be a team that looks tobring a boost to their backcourt depth, with both Kris Dunn and Talen Horton-Tucker hitting the open market this summer. If one or both decide to walk, it opens the door for the Jazz to add another option to their guard room. Young could be a contender to fill that role but must have a strong pre-draft process to generate some traction in landing on a roster.
Continue to keep a keen eye on Young's name as we near this year's NBA Draft later this offseason, as the Jazz may be getting a closer look for a reason.
