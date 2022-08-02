Why Jazz are Linked to RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have been tight-lipped on what players would be involved in a potential blockbuster trade for three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

But it’s safe to assume that Jazz executive Danny Ainge would target Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, and Immanuel Quickley as a part of a possible exchange. These are all first-round picks that have high ceilings and are at the beginning of their rookie contracts.

The player that’s become a debate on social media as to whether he could help or hinder the Jazz in a rebuild is RJ Barrett.

Let’s take a look at the arguments on both sides.

Barrett has cemented his place as a quality starter in the league. The 6-foot-6 small forward will be entering his fourth year with the Knicks, and has a stat line that’s improved every year. In 2021-22, he averaged 20 points per game on 40% shooting while grabbing 5.8 rebounds a game.

Barrett is a capable scorer, but he can also defend at a high level. He can guard the 2-4 consistently, which is an area that was exposed in Utah’s early playoff exit versus the Dallas Mavericks. Barrett has All-NBA defensive team potential.

The former No. 3 pick of the 2019 draft is only 22 years old, and hasn’t shown any signs that he’s hit his ceiling. The upside in acquiring Barrett is having an All-Star-caliber player under team control for six years.

So why would the Jazz not want Barrett if a trade were to happen?

Barrett is eligible for a five-year, $185 million extension after this season. We’re talking about a contract that’s reserved for All-Stars, and if we’re being honest, he isn’t quite there yet. The Jazz would have to be prepared to dish out max money in the near future, while being confident that there’s room for Barrett to improve.

The Jazz would also need to consider that Barrett would be a centerpiece in a trade. If the Knicks were to add Barrett to a deal for Donovan Mitchell, then there would be less leverage for the Jazz to acquire first-round picks, or receive Topin, Grimes, and/or Quickley.

Lastly, are the Jazz going full tank mode, or is it a retool? Barrett in a Jazz uniform would add wins to the bottom line, and at the same time, hurt the chances of getting in the lottery in a loaded 2023 NBA draft.

It’s a high-risk/high-reward decision that Ainge was brought in to make that fans on both sides will be keeping a very close eye on.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.