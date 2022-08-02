Skip to main content

Why Jazz are Linked to RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

What are the pros and cons to RJ Barrett landing in Utah?

The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have been tight-lipped on what players would be involved in a potential blockbuster trade for three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

But it’s safe to assume that Jazz executive Danny Ainge would target Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, and Immanuel Quickley as a part of a possible exchange. These are all first-round picks that have high ceilings and are at the beginning of their rookie contracts.

The player that’s become a debate on social media as to whether he could help or hinder the Jazz in a rebuild is RJ Barrett.

Let’s take a look at the arguments on both sides.

Barrett has cemented his place as a quality starter in the league. The 6-foot-6 small forward will be entering his fourth year with the Knicks, and has a stat line that’s improved every year. In 2021-22, he averaged 20 points per game on 40% shooting while grabbing 5.8 rebounds a game.

Barrett is a capable scorer, but he can also defend at a high level. He can guard the 2-4 consistently, which is an area that was exposed in Utah’s early playoff exit versus the Dallas Mavericks. Barrett has All-NBA defensive team potential.

The former No. 3 pick of the 2019 draft is only 22 years old, and hasn’t shown any signs that he’s hit his ceiling. The upside in acquiring Barrett is having an All-Star-caliber player under team control for six years.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So why would the Jazz not want Barrett if a trade were to happen?

Barrett is eligible for a five-year, $185 million extension after this season. We’re talking about a contract that’s reserved for All-Stars, and if we’re being honest, he isn’t quite there yet. The Jazz would have to be prepared to dish out max money in the near future, while being confident that there’s room for Barrett to improve.

The Jazz would also need to consider that Barrett would be a centerpiece in a trade. If the Knicks were to add Barrett to a deal for Donovan Mitchell, then there would be less leverage for the Jazz to acquire first-round picks, or receive Topin, Grimes, and/or Quickley.

Lastly, are the Jazz going full tank mode, or is it a retool? Barrett in a Jazz uniform would add wins to the bottom line, and at the same time, hurt the chances of getting in the lottery in a loaded 2023 NBA draft.

It’s a high-risk/high-reward decision that Ainge was brought in to make that fans on both sides will be keeping a very close eye on.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter. 

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
News

Jazz Linked to Cavs' Collin Sexton in New Trade Rumor

By Patrick Byrnes21 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

Oddsmakers Tap 4 Teams as Leaders to Acquire Donovan Mitchell via Trade

By Patrick ByrnesJul 31, 2022 7:42 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Report Reveals True State of Jazz-Knicks Trade Talks for Donovan Mitchell

By Patrick ByrnesJul 30, 2022 1:41 PM EDT
Victor Wembanyama
News

This Coveted 2023 NBA Draft Prospect is Worth the Jazz Tanking

By Patrick ByrnesJul 29, 2022 5:12 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Things Will Get Awkward if Jazz Don't Trade Donovan Mitchell

By James LewisJul 29, 2022 1:30 PM EDT
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (23) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Jazz Would be Unwise to Trade Jordan Clarkson

By Andrew RembaczJul 29, 2022 1:09 PM EDT
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) signals his team against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter during game one of the three round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center.
News

Patrick Beverley Sends Message to Jazz Execs on Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

By Patrick ByrnesJul 28, 2022 12:56 PM EDT
Danny Ainge watches pregame activities after he was Appointed Alternate Governor and CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball prior to their game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

A 5-Year Jazz Rebuild Favors its Championship Ambition

By Andrew RembaczJul 28, 2022 12:48 PM EDT