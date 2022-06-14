Skip to main content

Report: Rudy Gobert Could be Dealt to Hawks for Draft Pick & Players

Don’t shoot the messenger.

The rumors surrounding Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert keep rolling in. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report is the latest to add fuel to the Gobert fire. 

“There has been plenty of talk among league personnel that some combination of [Clint] Capela, John Collins, Kevin Huerter and the No 16 pick would be routed to Utah for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year," Fischer said. 

Capela’s skill-set is very similar to Gobert's and would make a lot of sense in a potential exchange. Indeed, it would be a downgrade, but with the additions of Collins and a possible first-round pick, one would think that the Jazz would be inclined to part ways with Gobert.

At the age of 24, Collins is just hitting his prime years and at 6-foot-9, he'd provide some length that the Jazz have been missing on the wings.

As it stands right now, the Jazz are undersized at positions 1-4.

  • Mike Conley: 6-foot-1
  • Dovovan Mitchell: 6-foot-1
  • Royce O’Neale: 6-foot-4
  • Bojan Bogdanovic: 6-foot-8
Jazz executive Danny Ainge has recently talked about how the Boston Celtics were able to get better by moving Marcus Smart to the 1, which allowed Jalyn Brown to play the 2 and Jayson Tatum the 3.

Could Ainge be looking to use that same recipe with the Jazz? If that’s the case, there could be a scenario where 2022-23 Jazz would get a complete overhaule.

  1. Donovan Mitchell
  2. ????
  3. Bojan Bogdanovic
  4. John Collins
  5. Clint Capela

Can Conley and O’Neale be packaged for a shooting guard with some length? Maybe the 16th pick could be parlayed into a plug-in starter at the 2.

If Ainge is looking to duplicate the Celtics' success, this would be a way to do it.

Closure on these rumors could be coming soon. The NBA draft is just around the corner on June 23, so keep refreshing your Twitter feeds until then.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnes_patrick.

