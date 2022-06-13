Skip to main content

Oddsmakers Say Rudy Gobert to Toronto is 50/50 Proposition

Flip a coin and Rudy Gobert could be a Raptor?

The Toronto Raptors have emerged as the favorite to land Rudy Gobert via trade at even money (+100) according to MyBookie.ag.

This is an interesting development as the sports gambling site says it’s more likely that Gobert will play for the Raptors next year than he will with the Utah Jazz.

Other possible suitors listed are the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, and Los Angeles Lakers.

The site also listed the Gobert as a (-130) underdog to stay with the Jazz.

There has been speculation that a Gobert trade to Toronto would include OG Anunoby as part of Utah's compensation. Anunoby is currently on a team-friendly deal and is under club control through 2023-24.

To make a trade work, other players would need to get involved so that the salaries match.

Although Anonoby is a good player with a high ceiling, one would think that the Raptors would have to part with more assets if they wanted a chance at landing the 3-time Defensive Player of the Year.

On the surface, these odds seem a little off, but bookies often have inside information and know what’s going on behind the scenes. Seeing one of the bigger internet gambling sites giving Gobert-to-Toronto a 50-50 chance is eye-opening to say the least.

Stay tuned as the summer is just getting started. 

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnes_patrick.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and center Rudy Gobert (27) slap hands after a play in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Vivint Arena.
