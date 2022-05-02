Center Rudy Gobert seemingly responded to Monday morning's rumor via Twitter that he plans to send a "him or me" message to the Utah Jazz brass concerning his tumultuous relationship with Donovan Mitchell in the coming days.

"Every day has its own new 'rumor,'" Gobert tweeted.

The news hit hard early Monday as Sean O'Connell of SiriusXM tweeted that Gobert is planning to give the Jazz an ultimatum in the coming days about his relationship with the All-Star guard.

The source told O'Connell that Gobert thinks the Jazz's stars, who were once again defeated earlier than most predicted in the NBA playoffs last week by the Dallas Mavericks, are at an impasse and that the veteran center doesn't feel like they can win a championship together.

Gobert's tweet once again seems to deny any hard feelings between the two All-Stars, but that seems to be par for the course for the pair, who have sent indirect messages at each other throughout the last couple of seasons through the media and "liking" different social media posts that seem to take indirect shots at one another.

Gobert addressed the rumors directly on April 23 when he dropped the infamous line, "F--- the talk," after the Jazz beat the Mavs on a last-second Mitchell-to-Rudy alley-oop in Game 4.

But the goodwill came and went quickly as the Jazz dropped the next two games and were eliminated by Dallas, who employed a "5-out" offense to draw Gobert from the basket and attack Utah's guards, and continually get into the paint with ease. It's the same strategy the Los Angeles Clippers used to beat the Jazz in last year's playoffs.

Gobert's frustrations seem to stem from getting the blame for Utah's defensive failures, as he made comments following several Jazz losses this past season about the team's guards not showing the intensity they need to be a championship team.

Mitchell, for his part, seems to be taking the latest drama in stride, tweeting Monday that he's excited to see his beloved New York Mets play Monday night.

For what it's worth, Mitchell's father is employed by the baseball team and Mitchell has shown his allegiance through the years.