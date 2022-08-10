Scottie Barnes Headlines Local Utah Powder League Showcase

On Tuesday night, Utah’s local Pro-Am organization, Powder League, put on a showcase. Players from the league paired up with some NBA stars in what was an exciting event.

The game featured former Utah Ute basketball players Delon Wright and Kyle Kuzma, plus Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and was headlined by Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes. The game was to promote Utah Child Foster Care and sold out the Highland high school gym with close to 1,000 fans.

The final score was 136-129, where Kuzma led his team with 67 points, and Wright scored the winning basket in an Elam ending. The opposing team was highlighted with 38 from KCP and 35 for Barnes.

The game included some exciting dunks by Barnes and some shooting battles between KCP and Kuzma. After the game, the players were swarmed by children and adults alike, looking to get a picture or signature.

One thing that was apparent from watching the high-flying action on Tuesday is that Scottie Barnes will be a star in this league. Offensively, he has the length and strength to battle in the post but also the handles and shot-making ability to make him a threat at all levels. It was special to see him in action in a small high school gym, and hopefully, Utah will see more of this in the years to come.

This summer, NBA stars across the country have been showing up to these local events. In what is historically an otherwise quiet month or so of the summer for NBA news and highlights, the influx of NBA player participation in these games has filled in that gap.

Crowded gyms like Tuesday night are bringing communities together and giving casual online fans plenty of highlights to enjoy.

