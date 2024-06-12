SEG Announces Jazz Draft Party at Delta Center
The Utah Jazz will be kicking off what's expected to be a busy offseason with a draft party at the Delta Center on June 26. The Smith Entertainment Group announced the news with a statement on Tuesday.
The event will have giveaways, a live DJ, and appearances from select Jazz players. The cost to attend is free, and there should be plenty to talk about with Utah scheduled to pick two players on day one of the draft.
Unless there's a trade leading up to the selections, the Jazz hold the No.10, 29, and 32 picks. At this stage, it's anyone's guess which direction the Jazz will take. However, in what's projected to be a weak draft class, they will most likely stay put.
The mock drafts have been all over the map with who the Jazz will pick at 10. Kentucky shooting guard Reed Sheppard and Connecticut's point guard Stephen Castle were popular picks early, but those ships have sailed if you believe what the experts are saying today. CBS Sports latest has Sheppard being picked at No. 3 while Castle is at No. 4.
The names that have been tied to Utah as of late are Nikola Topic, Ron Holland, and Dalton Knecht. Utah's front office has been tight-lipped on what they will do, but with Danny Ainge steering the ship, all bets are off.
The Jazz have multiple needs, with a defensive-minded wing heading the list. Utah ranked last in the league in defense rating, and an upgrade in that area could be the plan. This will be Ainge's second draft since being employed by the Jazz. So far, in the first year, the results have been good. Taylor Hendricks, Keyonte George, and Bryce Sensabaugh had positive first years and showed there's more room to grow moving forward.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!