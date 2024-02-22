Shocking Trend Reveals Hornets’ Recent Struggles in Utah Against Jazz

The Charlotte Hornets have had their fare share of shortcomings in Salt Lake City.

As of Thursday, the 2024 All-Star Break has finally come to a close and NBA basketball is back underway. The Utah Jazz will resume the rest of their season starting in the Delta Center against the Charlotte Hornets. However, if history shows us anything, the results of this game seem heavily favored in one direction.

The Jazz have managed to take care of business against Charlotte throughout each team's existence, leading their head-to-head record 48-20, but it's especially the case when looking at how well Utah has played on their home floor in recent years.

In their past 18 matchups in Salt Lake City, the Jazz have amassed to an insane 18-0 record against the Hornets. The last time Charlotte won in Utah dates back to the 2005-2006 season, coming during a time when they were still dubbed the Bobcats.

Odds were already heavily leaning in favor of the Jazz, as they currently sit at a spread of -9.5 over the Hornets for the game. But, when taking this impressive historical data into account, it's hard not to become a bit more confident in Utah's prospects for tonight, even if they're standing on a four-game losing stretch.

Utah enters the matchup fully healthy and rested, and will have the opportunity to enter back into the Play-In discussion for the Western Conference if tonight ends with another W in the left column.

The Jazz and Hornets will tip off in the Delta Center at 7 PM MT, where Utah will hope to continue their winning ways against Charlotte and get back on track for the rest of the regular season.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.

Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!