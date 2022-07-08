Skip to main content

Jazz Summer League: 4 Players Shine Despite 0-3 Finish

The Jazz put a competitive group of players on the floor.

Summer League basketball is alive and well. The Utah Jazz held their three-day summer basketball league at Vivint Smart Arena from July 5-7. 

The Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers each played three games in a basic round-robin format.

Although the Jazz went 0-3, they played extremely hard both offensively and defensively. The Jazz assembled a legitimate roster when you consider how busy the organization has been lately. 

The Jazz had a roster of players who have no extended history of playing with each other, yet they displayed a continual competitive edge despite losing.

The Grizzlies, Thunder, and 76ers all had multiple players on their summer rosters that started some NBA games last season. These three teams also had multiple rotational players with NBA experience on their rosters last season. 

Of the four teams, it was obvious that the Jazz utilized the Summer League correctly, meaning they were allowing an assembled roster of players to have an opportunity to compete. And not play the majority of guys who are already rotational pieces.

Some notable players who fared well for the Jazz were Jared Butler, Bruno Caboclo, Justin Robinson, James Palmer, Jr., and Caleb Homesley. Butler played very well in the final game against the Grizzlies and gave fans a glimpse of why he should receive an increase in playing time moving forward.

The Summer League action seemed to be a success. Again Jazz Nation, don't get too excited or down in the dumps about these games. Try to remain neutral. 

With so much uncertainty about next season, at least the Jazz are showing they will play extremely hard both offensively and defensively and are taking the correct steps in the current rebuild. 

The Jazz will now set their sights on the Las Vegas summer basketball league.

