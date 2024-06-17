Jazz Host Pre-Draft Workout for 2 More Projected Lottery Picks
The Utah Jazz continue to dish out pre-draft workouts in preparation to select some fresh, new rookies at the 2024 NBA Draft later this month.
This week, the Jazz are diving into a couple more of the top prospects who sit on the board. According to insiders Tony Jones and Sarah Todd, Utah will be hosting G-League Ignite F Ron Holland and Duke G Jared McCain for a pre-draft workout.
Both Holland and McCain land within the top 15 of ESPN's 2024 big board, and could be prime candidates for Utah to use their tenth-overall selection on.
Holland is an 18-year-old, 6-foot-7 forward with a high defensive upside and elite athleticism. He's a bit raw as a prospect, especially on the offensive end, but could possess enough traits on the other end for Utah to look his way.
During last season with the Ignite, Holland averaged 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 30 minutes a night.
As for McCain, he's a 20-year old, 6-foot-2 guard with an ability to enter the fold providing instant impact as a shooter. He shot an elite 41.4% from deep across his freshman year with the Blue Devils.
He's a bit smaller physically, and may never be a premier threat as a perimeter defender, yet his offensive impact alone makes him an intriguing topic of conversation for number 10
Holland and McCain join an already lengthy list of top prospects reportedly worked out by the Jazz, and it's hard to imagine this team is done now standing just under 10 days away from the big day.
The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft will officially get underway on June 26th.
