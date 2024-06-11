Report: Jazz Workout Zach Edey, Tidjane Salaun, & Other Top Prospects
With just over two weeks to go until the NBA Draft arrives, the Utah Jazz have continued their due diligence in preparing for the big two nights at the end of June. A collection of pre-draft workouts for the Jazz has surfaced throughout the initial stages of the offseason, and that trend is back in action.
According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz are bringing at least seven different prospects into the building for a pre-draft workout this week, including Purdue big man Zach Edey.
Here's the full list of the most recently reported seven prospects being brought into Utah:
Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia
Zach Edey, C, Purdue
Oso Ighodaro, F, Marquette
Tyler Kolek G, Marquette
Jonathan Mogbo, F, San Francisco
Tidjane Salaun, F, France
Baylor Scheierman, G, Creighton
The Jazz will enter this year's draft with two first-rounders at 10th and 29th, along with a second at the top of the round at 32nd overall. As expected, Utah is looking up and down the board to see who may be worthy of a selection.
Two players in this list that stand out are Edey and the French forward Tidjane Salaun. Both of these guys are notably solidified first-rounders just a few weeks away from the big night, and Utah could be doing some investigative work to see if they're worthy of a top-ten pick.
Edey was the centerpiece of this year's Purdue team that went to compete for a national title, averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks in 39 games. As for Salaun, he's a bit of a raw and unpredictable prospect entering this draft cycle, but at just 18 years old, standing 6-foot-9 with a 7-2 wingspan, the upside is one of the most appealing in the class.
Needless to say, expect Utah to have all hands on deck as we near the final steps before the 2024 NBA Draft kicks off on Wednesday, June 26th.
