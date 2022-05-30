Could the Jazz's solutions be staring them in the face already?

With the 2022 NBA draft soon upon us, the Utah Jazz currently have no first-round picks. Jazz Nation is wondering what path its team will choose for the upcoming season without such valuable roster-building assets.

Some say trade Rudy Gobert, others say trade Donovan Mitchell. Before exploring any option, let's take a look within the Jazz organization.

The Jazz currently have multiple drafted players on its roster. They also have multiple players that were acquired via trade.

Instead of looking off-roster for solutions on how to move the needle for this team, here are three possible upgrades for the Jazz to use their own house money.

1. It's Butler's Time

It's time to pass the starting torch to Jared Butler. When Mike Conley is in the Jazz's line-up, they are the slowest-paced team in the NBA.

Sure, there's going to be a learning curve for Butler but his time to start is now.

2. Start Danuel House.

House has excellent size, three-point, and defensive ability, and seems to buy into the team concept. The crowd feeds off of his energy which is a plus.

3. Make Time for Nickeil Alexander-Walker

At 6-foot-5, he can play positions 1-through-3. He can score, shoot, pass and run the offense.

Alexander-Walker also seems to fit the team mentality of the Jazz. House and Alexander-Walker were acquired via trade and both seem committed to Coach Quin Synder's game plan.

A New Starting Five

Imagine a starting lineup that looked like this: Butler, Mitchell, House, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Gobert.

Then bringing Alexander-Walker, Jordan Clarkson, Royce O'Neale, Hassan Whitesides (if re-signed), and Conley off the bench. The matchups would determine playing time for Eric Paschall and Trent Forrest.

Bottom Line

This starting group would play at a much faster pace with better team defense. The reserves under this format would most certainly keep the pressure on the opposition's bench players.

The Jazz would not have make any outside moves and instead, reshuffle the deck within the organization to better utilize assets that are staring them in the face.