Jazz Unveil 2022-23 Preseason Schedule

While Utah Jazz fans wait on pins and needles for a resolution on all the Donovan Mitchell trade rumors, the team inches closer and closer to the 2022-23 season. While Mitchell's fate hangs in the balance (and that of the team), soon there will be basketball to be played.

The Jazz's mission begins in October with the NBA preseason, as the team recently revealed its slate of four games.

Utah's preseason starts on October 2 vs. the Toronto Raptors, which will be followed by a tilt vs. the Portland Trailblazers (10/4), San Antonio Spurs (10/11), and closing with a bitter rematch with the Dallas Mavericks (10/14). From there, it's onto the regular season for the Jazz.

When the games finally count, what will this roster look like? Will it be led by Mitchell, and completed by the familiar faces of Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, and Mike Conley?

Or will Utah be sans Mitchell, and others, as it goes full tank mode with an eye toward earning a coveted lottery pick in the 2023 NBA draft? Only time will tell, but there's no doubting the allure of tanking, assuming Jazz executive Danny Ainge can find the right return on a Mitchell trade.

The 2023 NBA draft class is replete with talent and could offer up the Jazz exactly the face-of-the-franchise-type of star player to lead the team into the next era of Utah basketball. For now, Jazz Nation remains in a hurry-up-and-wait posture as the team careens ever closer to the 2022-23 season without closure on the Mitchell saga.

