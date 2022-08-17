Utah Jazz Full 2022-23 Schedule Released

The Utah Jazz roster may be in a state of flux as we inch closer to the regular season, but at least we now know when and where they’ll be playing.

The NBA released the 2022-23 schedule, and Jazz Nation has much to look forward to.

The most anticipated game of the year will be the return of Rudy Gobert. The ex-Jazz man and three-time defensive player of the year will be back in town on December 9 along with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

I anticipate standing ovations and Gobert jerseys everywhere. Jazz fans have a history of booing ex-players that used to call Salt Lake City home (Deron Williams, Gordon Hayward), but that won’t be the case with fan-favorite Gobert.

Utah’s home and season opener will be against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on October 19. Denver is a projected top-five team in the Western Conference and will be a good litmus test out of the gates.

We also know the New York Knicks will visit Utah on November 15. What we don’t know is which uniform Donovan Mitchell will be wearing.

It was reported on Tuesday by Tony Jones and Shams Charania of The Athletic that the Knicks and Jazz have resumed talks in a potential trade involving Mitchell. It’s anyone's guess if a deal gets done, but that’s a game Jazz Nation will want to mark on their calendar regardless of whether a Mitchell deal is consummated.

Lebron James and the Lakers are always a big draw at Vivint Smart Home Arena. It will even draw more interest if the rumored Russell Westbrook trade with Utah comes to fruition. Is it possible the likes of Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic will be wearing the purple and gold of the Lakers? The Lakers will be in Salt Lake City on November 7.

The full schedule is posted on the Jazz official website. Tickets go on sale on August 22.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.