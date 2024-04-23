Utah Jazz Get Closure on First-Round Pick Status
The Utah Jazz season ended just over a week ago, but on Monday, the team received word on where the second of their 2024 first-round picks will end up. According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, the Jazz lost the tiebreaker with the Denver Nuggets and will be on the clock with the 29th overall pick in the draft. These tiebreakers are done through random drawing, with the Jazz getting the short end of the stick this time around.
This pick originally belonged to the Oklahoma City Thunder but was controlled by Toronto due to a series of pick swaps. In February, the Jazz acquired this pick as the headliner of the Kelly Olynyk & Ochai Agbaji trade. Due to Oklahoma City’s success, the pick would end up at the backside of the first round- either 28th or 29th.
With the conclusion of the regular season, we now know where two of the Jazz’s coveted draft picks will be when June 26-27th rolls around- both of which were acquired at the trade deadline. Those picks will be 29th (via Olynyk & Agbaji) & 32nd overall (from the Simone Fontecchio trade).
The highest of the Jazz picks will be determined during the draft lottery on May 12th. The Jazz will enter with the 8th best odds of obtaining the No. 1 pick and a 26.2% chance of jumping into the top 4.
Whether or not the Jazz use each of these picks or decide to trade them in some fashion, we at least know where the latter two stand for now. While it is billed as a weaker draft by many, data shows that valuable players are to be had in every draft. It will be up to the Jazz’s decision-makers to identify and develop those players as part of the Jazz's young nucleus.
Some notable players drafted 29th overall in recent years are Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, and Keldon Johnson. The Jazz will hope that luck continues as they try to add a core piece to their squad
