Jazz Rumored as Team to Watch in Brandon Ingram Trade Talks
While a majority of rumors surrounding the Utah Jazz have been centered around this team deciding to sell some of their top talent, it seems like this squad could dive into a potential win-now move surrounding one of the league's highly talked about trade candidates.
According to Christian Clark of NOLANews, the Jazz are a team to monitor within trade discussions involving Brandon Ingram. The New Orleans Pelicans forward has been involved in a collection of rumors with a handful of other teams across this NBA summer, now with Utah arising as the latest suitor for his services.
"The Jazz are a potential team to monitor for Brandon Ingram, per Christian Clark. If Utah signs Lauri Markkanen to a new long-term contract in August, they could pivot to a win-now move acquiring Ingram."- Evan Sidery, via Twitter/X
The re-negotiation and extension of Lauri Markkanen remains the primary focus of the offseason for this team, and as long as things go well on that end, the Jazz could decide to start buying some additional impact players to help round out this rotation. Danny Ainge made sure to emphasize that Utah would be "big game hunting" over this summer, and an Ingram acquisition would be just that.
Ingram is coming off another solid season in New Orleans, one where he averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists on 49.2% shooting from the field and 35.5% shooting from three.
His addition to the Jazz starting lineup could make for a menacing offensive duo of Ingram and Markkanen in the frontcourt, with a young core emerging right behind them, headlined by Keyonte George, Cody Williams, and Walker Kessler-- considering none of them are involved in a trade with the Pelicans.
While the Jazz remain in the waiting days ahead of their Markkanen extension window opening, keep a keen eye on Brandon Ingram being a name in play for Utah to bolster the roster ahead of their 2024 campaign.
