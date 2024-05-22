Vegas Odds Pin Jazz as Likely Suitors to Land Thunder's Josh Giddey
The offseason rumors and predictions continue to churn around the NBA with the offseason on the horizon, and the Utah Jazz remain right in the thick of it.
After a 31-51 finish this past season, this is a roster that needs to see some changes in order to be on the upswing for next season, and they have the tools to do so over the coming months. As with any offseason, several notable names will be hitting the market, whether it be in free agency or via trade, giving the Jazz a chance to take a swing.
And among those names the Jazz could be in an early position to pick up, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Josh Giddey could be a candidate to keep an eye on.
According to Bovada's betting odds, the Jazz come in with the second-highest odds to acquire Giddey this offseason (+450), placing narrowly behind the Washington Wizards (+450), and tying with the New York Knicks (+500).
There's no guarantees that the Thunder wing finds a change of scenery this offseason, but considering his looming contract extension, alongside his recent benching during the second round, it's extremely possibile we see Giddey end up elsewhere for next year.
It makes for an intriguing conversation about how his fit could hypothetically look on the Jazz. While his shooting struggles are ultimately what took him out of the Thunder's starting five and limited his impact this postseason, he's still got immense upside as a versatile option on the wing and a triple-double threat to merit a case for his acquisition.
Through the regular season, Giddey averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 47.5% shooting from the field and 33.7% from deep. If he can get his shot to turn around a bit, there's still optimism for his future in the league. Getting a fresh start in Salt Lake City could provide that chance, and it comes at a time when the Jazz can capitalize on him with his current low value.
Expect the rumors to continue revolving around the Jazz as we inch closer to the bulk of this NBA summer.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!