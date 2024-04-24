De'Aaron Fox Sends Kings Fans a Promising Instagram Message
The Sacramento Kings fell short of their 2023-24 season goals, as many believed they would have the ability to make a playoff run before the season started. After losing Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter to season-ending injuries, the Kings crumbled and ultimately suffered the fate of their season in the Play-In Tournament, falling short of the playoffs.
The Kings still had some bright spots this season, winning 46 games behind the star duo of De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Sacramento's stars were just as disappointed in their shortcoming as fans were, and Fox told fans what they wanted to hear in his latest Instagram post.
His caption reads, "Sac fans: yall deserve to be in the playoffs. We'll be back," under the post of a collection of photos with his teammates, family, and coaching staff.
Fox had a tremendous season, despite not having an All-Star appearance to show for it. The 26-year-old point guard put together the best statistical season of his career, averaging 26.6 points, 5.6 assists, and a league-high 2.0 steals per game while showing a much-improved three-point shot.
Fox has proven to be one of the premier point guard talents in the league, but the reining Clutch Player of the Year and All-NBA Third Team member knows he should be leading Sacramento to the post-season.
The duo of Fox and Sabonis could not have played much better than they did this season, so it raises the question: What does Sacramento have to do to get back to the playoffs?
