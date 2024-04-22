Kings’ Mike Brown Contract Outlook Heading Into Offseason
The Sacramento Kings saw their 2023-24 campaign come to a close on Friday night following a sixth consecutive loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The loss marked yet another game where the Kings were favored but failed to get the job done against New Orleans.
Following another season of missing the playoffs, fans have begun throwing the blame on various players and coaches within the organization. Some feel the Kings were simply unlucky, but the problem could run deeper than a few unfortunate injuries after the All-Star break. Mike Brown’s crew showed an inability to string together a long run of quality performances, allowing inconsistency to take over a team that finished third place in a strong Western Conference the year prior.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, Sacramento’s head coach will be entering the final guaranteed year of his contract with the team. Brown has only had two years under his belt in California’s capital, leading the team to a winning record in both years. For the Kings, two winning records are much better than other recent coaches.
Technically, Mike Brown does have a fourth year on his contract, but only through mutual agreement. If one of the two sides falls through, Sacramento would have a coaching vacancy to deal with and may not be able to replace someone who has completely flipped the script.
Over the past 20 years, the Sacramento loyal have had to watch a baker’s dozen worth of coaches come through the city, each of whom finds little to no success. Brown’s story is different, though. After spending over five years with the Golden State Warriors during their dynasty, Brown brought a winning culture to the Kings and produced back-to-back 40-win seasons.
On top of his winning ways, Brown was the first unanimous NBA Coach of the Year award winner in the league’s history. It’s been a nice change of pace for Kings fans, who can now hold the team to a higher level than in decades prior. Expectations weren’t met this year, but Mike Brown has at least one more year to prove that his team is capable of winning hardware.
