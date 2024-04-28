NBA Analyst Could Have Perfect Opportunity With Kings
The Sacramento Kings’ offseason is in full swing with the first staff change already happening. Former associate head coach Jordi Fernández left Sacramento last week to take an opportunity as the new head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.
Fernández stayed with the Kings for two seasons but worked alongside Mike Brown in the years before his time in Sacramento. Going from one of the most experienced assistants in the league to a head coach is a jump that Fernández is certainly ready to make. Not only has he been an assistant in the NBA, Fernández is the head coach of the Canadian national team.
Past players have spoken highly of the former Kings' assistant, showing the value of having someone who can connect with the squad. With a new hole in the coaching staff, the Kings’ front office has to find someone to work alongside Mike Brown next season.
One name that’s been circulating coaching rumors recently is JJ Redick, a long-time player and current NBA analyst for ESPN. It was recently announced that Redick is one of the finalists for the head coaching vacancy with the Charlotte Hornets, despite having no prior experience.
Redick holds a deep knowledge of basketball and currently hosts a podcast with fellow high-IQ player LeBron James. The two of them break down basketball’s biggest moments, bringing another angle to viewers who want to learn more about the inner workings of the league.
The former Duke University star could bring elite ball knowledge to Sacramento if he misses out on the job in Charlotte. A young roster that needs help with three-point shooting is a situation in which Redick could thrive, as the former guard shot 41.5% from beyond the arc in his career.
Look for Redick’s name to be connected to various coaching gigs if he is truly serious about entering that side of basketball only a few years after retirement.
