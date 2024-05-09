Domantas Sabonis Finishes Top 10 in MVP and DPOY Voting
The Sacramento Kings have fallen short of individual player success this season with no All-Star appearances or post-season awards. Despite this, a couple of Kings have still been recognized for great seasons, with Malik Monk coming just two first-place votes short of bringing home Sixth Man of the Year and Domantas Sabonis now earning votes for Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year.
Many fans were shocked to see Sabonis on the Defensive Player of the Year ballot, as Sacramento's star big man racked in a lone third-place vote, finishing tied for tenth place in the final voting results. Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert ultimately won the award, the third of his career, and Sabonis never truly had a chance.
An award that Sabonis did get talked about throughout the season was the MVP, and although he fell short, he earned one fourth-place vote to land in eighth place on the final results. Last season, Sabonis finished seventh in MVP voting, and although he had a historic 2023-24 season, he did not get much love for the award.
Sabonis led the NBA in triple-doubles (26), double-doubles (77), and rebounds per game (13.7) while setting the record for most consecutive double-doubles (61) since the ABA-NBA merger. While Sabonis did not bring home either award, he is able to add MVP and Defensive Player of the Year votes to his resume.
