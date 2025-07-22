ESPN Calls Out Kings for 'Franchise-Altering' Trades

The Sacramento Kings might have the most painful timeline in the league:



🔹Passed on Luka Doncic for Marvin Bagley

🔹Traded Tyrese Haliburton to build around De'Aaron Fox

🔹Then traded Fox a short time later… for the Bulls' 9-seed roster core



