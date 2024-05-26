Jayhawks' Sharpshooter Joins Kings in Latest Mock Draft
With the 13th pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings have a significant decision that should impact the future of their franchise. While this year's draft class lacks Hall of Fame-caliber talent, there are a handful of prospects who will be difference makers. Selecting in the late lottery is very hit-or-miss historically, but the 13th pick seems to have good luck.
In a mock draft by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone, the Kings select Kansas Jayhawks G/F Johnny Furphy. While Furphy is projected to be a late first-round selection, the Kings picking Furphy at 13 would not be the biggest reach in the world.
Furphy, 19, wrapped up his freshman season at Kansas averaging 9.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game with 46.6/35.2/76.5 shooting splits. While Furphy was not the most effective player on a stacked Jayhawks squad, the 6-foot-8 wing took over half of his field goal attempts from beyond the arc, showcasing the ability to be a great shooter at the next level.
You have to do some projecting here to buy into Furphy because of his limited role at Kansas and hit-or-miss production, but he can shoot it great from anywhere on the floor and has the ball skills to be an attacker off the bounce as well. Could be a nice long-term insurance plan in the event Malik Monk leaves Sac-town.- Kyle Boone, CBS Sports
While Furphy is a fine prospect and could fit into Sacramento's system, the players Sacramento passes on in this mock are questionable. Prospects like Baylor Bears G Ja'Kobe Walter, Colorado Buffaloes F Cody Williams, or Kentucky Wildcats G Rob Dillingham are all selected after Furphy and are all significantly more complete players.
Johnny Furphy is a talented prospect, but with the 13th pick, better players will likely be available for the Kings.
