Kings Host NCAA Phenom for Pre-Draft Workout
The Sacramento Kings hold the 13th and 45th picks in the 2024 NBA Draft, holding two opportunities to select their next game-changer to take them to the next level. After meeting with ten of the draft's top prospects during the combine, the Kings have begun looking to their second-round pick.
Robin Washut of On3Sports reports that Nebraska Cornhusker G Keisei Tominaga has a scheduled workout with the Kings on Tuesday.
Tominaga took the world by storm when he broke out on the NCAA basketball scene this past season. In his senior year as a Cornhusker, Tominaga averaged 15.1 points per game but stepped up in the big moments. Through the Big Ten Conference Tournament and Nebraska's lone NCAA Tournament game, Tominaga averaged 20.7 points per game with 47.9/40.7/83.3 shooting splits.
Tominaga proved to be one of the best and most electrifying sharpshooters in NCAA basketball his past two seasons, but his draft projection is unknown. The 6-foot-2 guard did not receive an invite to the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, as the Kings could be working him out to scout as an undrafted signee.
While Tominaga will likely not be an impact player at the next level, his electric playstyle in college and worldwide popularity could make for a business-wise post-draft signing.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!