Kings Keep 5th-Longest NBA Conference Finals Drought
The New York Knicks have not been to the Eastern Conference Finals since 2000, keeping their drought alive after losing to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 of the Conference Semi-Finals on Sunday. Their 24-year absence is the third-longest active drought in the league, despite their two-seed status giving fans hope for a better outcome.
The top of the longest active Conference Finals drought list is the Washington Wizards, who have not made a Conference Finals since the Washington Bullets took a trip to the NBA Finals in the 1978-79 season. Despite winning the NBA Finals in 1978, the Wizards franchise has seen little success in the modern era.
The second-longest active drought belongs to the Charlotte Hornets, who have not seen a Conference Finals in their franchise's history. The Charlotte franchise has gone 34 seasons of little-to-no playoff success.
The Sacramento Kings, a franchise that recently went 16 seasons without even making the playoffs, holds the fifth-longest active Conference Finals drought at 22 seasons. The Kings have not even reached the second round of the playoffs since 2004, as it has been a rough two decades for Sacramento fans.
While the Kings are on the rise, so are many other NBA franchises. The Minnesota Timberwolves, who have not made a Conference Finals since 2004, ended their drought and are four wins away from a trip to the NBA Finals after taking down the reigning champion Denver Nuggets in Sunday's Game 7.
The Kings need a strong offseason if they want to be the next NBA team to break their Conference Finals drought.
