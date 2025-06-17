Kings Mock Draft Roundup for Pick #42: Less Than 2 Weeks Out
With the NBA Draft less than two weeks away, we may be getting a clearer picture of who Sacramento is considering with their lone selection. Despite a reported desire to move into the first round of the NBA Draft, the Kings currently have just one second-round pick at 42nd overall.
The last mock draft roundup was written before the withdrawal period passed. Since then, popular Kings selection Boogie Fland and workout participants Yaxel Lendeborg and Darrion Williams all returned to college. They each signed NIL deals reportedly valued at over $2 million - Fland with Florida, Lendeborg with Michigan, and Williams with NC State.
Of this group, Toohey, Proctor, Brea, and Luis have worked out in Sacramento.
Notably, several recent mocks have the Kings selecting Marquette guard Kam Jones. Jones is a lead guard who scored at all three levels last season. His 3PT% dipped, which is probably the result of adjusting to a more on-ball role after former Marquette star Tyler Kolek was drafted in 2024, leaving the Golden Eagles with a large playmaking void.
While the shooting downtick could raise concerns, Jones’ familiarity with working as a first option and as a secondary option could help his case with the Kings. This could bode well for his fit in Sacramento, regardless of which direction Scott Perry and co. decide to take the roster. If the Kings were to select a guard, Jones represents solid value at 42nd overall.
Tyrese Proctor is another popular Kings prospect who worked out in Sacramento last week. The former Duke guard would bring good backcourt size (over 6’4 barefoot) and developed into a knockdown shooter during his time as a Blue Devil - he shot 40% from three in 2024-25 after shooting just 32% as a freshman. Proctor’s defense could distinguish him from Jones as a prospect - his length provides additional disruption to go with strong lateral movement and instincts.
Like Jones, Proctor played both on and off-ball in college, starting as more of a facilitator and shifting to an off-ball role when blue chippers Cooper Flagg and Kon Kneuppel arrived this season. This is the sort of versatility teams look for when trying to find Andrew Nembhard-like value in the second round. If he is available, Proctor would be my pick at 42.
If the Kings opt for a wing, Alex Toohey will certainly be in play at 42. Toohey, hailing from Australia, was in that same workout group as Proctor. Toohey brings great size on the wing, which every team could use. The Kings, in particular, may need more wing size depending on whether Trey Lyles and Jake LaRavia (both UFAs) return.
Like Jones and Proctor, Toohey is versatile for his position - a point he noted as one of his strengths in his post-workout interview. His shot needs work (it has improved over his two professional seasons), and he will probably never be an elite NBA athlete, but his basketball IQ and positional size are there. A 21-year-old with these attributes is a worthwhile investment in the second round.
Workout attendee Koby Brea is intriguing in that he would immediately come in as an elite shooter. He shot 43.5% on nearly 6 attempts/game. That alone can buoy his status as a prospect, but his dimensions may keep him from defending at an average level. All teams are looking for shooting, and Kings fans sure enjoyed the Doug McDermott flamethrower moments last season. It does not take much imagination to see Brea in a similar role.
Hugo Gonzalez would be an intriguing option despite the small sample size from his season with Real Madrid and his not attending the NBA Combine. He brings strong measurements for a teenager, and seems like the sort of slashing wing and team defender that could be a snug fit in Sacramento. Shooting will be his swing skill, as is the case with most wings, and there is a real chance he is not available by the time the Kings are selecting.
R.J. Luis is another wing that has worked out in Sacramento and is now mocked to them at 42. The former Big East Player of the Year took a massive leap this season, leading the Red Storm to their best season in years. He will probably have to adjust his game at the next level, as he was on the ball a lot in college.
To be brief, Luis is the least exciting prospect in this article from a Sacramento-centric perspective. His combine performance did not inspire much confidence in his ability to smoothly transition into a more tertiary role, which will be important for any prospect trying to fit in with a Kings team that already has multiple high-usage wing players.
Several bigs who have risen during the pre-draft process are mocked to Sacramento, as well. Hansen Yang was one of the biggest winners of the NBA Draft Combine, with scouts leaving impressed by his offensive versatility. He would certainly be a fun developmental project who may take a year to get quicker to hold up on defense.
With Domantas Sabonis and Jonas Valanciunas already under contract next season, the Kings are positioned to potentially ‘redshirt’ Yang in Stockton for a season before giving him real NBA run. Yang is one of the younger prospects in the draft, so this could make sense.
Similarly, The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie has Stanford big Maxine Raynaud heading to Sacramento in his latest mock. Raynaud is another post-combine riser who showed the ability to work as a stretch 5, making 35% from three on 5.5 attempts/game. Unlike Yang, Raynaud is 22, and could be ready for rotation minutes sooner rather than later should Sacramento want to run more double big lineups.
Regardless of who Sacramento selects with their second-round pick on June 25, it is safe to say there will be plenty of changes to the roster between now and October when they are back on the court.