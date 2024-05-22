Kings Ownership Unhappy With Season’s Failures
The Sacramento Kings' season ended in disappointment by missing the playoffs just one year after securing the 3rd seed in a tough Western Conference.
New reports from Kings insider James Ham suggest that the team's ownership is unhappy after falling out of the playoffs and into the NBA Draft Lottery.
The failure to repeat the success of the previous year hasn’t sat well with ownership, according to sources.- James Ham, The Kings Beat
Head coach Mike Brown is reportedly looking for a contract extension this summer as he heads into the final guaranteed year on a four-year contract that was signed in 2022. Brown is looking for a deal worth $10-12 million according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Sam Amick. After winning the NBA's Coach of the Year award in 2023, there would be little reason to not offer an extension.
Missing the playoffs this year might have hurt Brown's image within the organization, but it wasn't entirely his fault. Sacramento suffered from heavy losses towards the end of the season, including Sixth Man of the Year runner-up Malik Monk and sharpshooter Kevin Huerter.
Monk is entering free agency this summer which may leave some shoes to fill on the Kings' roster. Brown and general manager Monte McNair will have some research to do before deciding what the right direction is for Sacramento in both the draft and free agency.
If the Kings miss the playoffs again, Brown could be sitting in hot water with owner Vivek Ranadivé next summer.
