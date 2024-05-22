Kings Star Duo Receive NBA All-Defensive Team Votes
The Sacramento Kings bolstered one of the top offenses in league history during their 48-win 2022-23 season but were noted as one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. This season, the Kings took a step back on offense, but took a significant stride forward on the defensive end, going from 28th to 14th-best defensive rating in the league.
The Kings can thank many people for this improvement, but the league recognized Sacramento's star duo for their defense.
As the 2023-24 NBA All-Defensive Teams released on Tuesday, the complete voting results were unveiled as well. Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis each finished the season with votes for All-Defensive teams. Both pulled in a singular First Team vote, while Sabonis (2) beat out Fox (1) for Second Team votes.
The voting would suggest Sabonis and Fox are the 22nd and 23rd best defenders in the league, respectively, but is there truth behind that?
Sabonis had a historic season, leading the league in rebounds, triple-doubles, and double-doubles, but Sacramento's star center has never been known for his strong defensive presence. Many Kings fans actually want Sacramento's front office to make changes to the frontcourt so that Sabonis is paired with a rim-protecting big man.
Fox co-led the league in steals per game (2.0), which warrants an All-Defensive vote, but in no world is either King a top-25 defender in the league. The most impressive defenders in Sacramento this season were the sophomore tandem of Keon Ellis and Keegan Murray, who each took significant strides on that side of the ball.
While Fox and Sabonis have each improved on the defensive end, and a few voters in the league have recognized that, there are likely more deserving players to receive votes for All-Defensive teams, except the league's steal leader earns an exception.
