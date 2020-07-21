AllKnicks
Morning Knicks 7/21: Mitchell Robinson Expanding His Game, Thibodeau's Defensive Style, and More

Chris Molicki

-During the NBA season's suspension, Mitchell Robinson has been showing off his game on Instagram with some new skills. Robinson has been showing off fancy handles and his three-point shot in the gym, leaving fans drooling over what the big man could do in NBA action. But how real are these flashes, and can Robinson do this in real games? Our own David Vertsberger breaks down the Instagram film and lets fans know whether these are just fun videos or the start of something special.

-In case you missed it, our own Jonathan Macri did a spectacular breakdown on Tom Thibodeau's defensive schemes and whether they can work in today's NBA. Jonathan continued his analysis in his Knicks Film School newsletter, going over Thibodeau's style on the defensive end and whether he can truly adjust to the modern NBA. The pieces focus on the strength of Thobideau's early defenses, which was taking away the three-point shot, and how much more difficult that has become given how so many teams employ lineups with four or even five shooters. For those who want to know more about what to expect from the man who will likely be the next Knicks' head coach and whether he can adapt, these are both informative reads. 

-The chances of Kadeem Allen making a return to the Knicks next season are now zero. Marc Berman of The New York Post reported that Allen signed a deal with with JL Bourg Basket in France. Allen wasn't a massive impact player, but he was able to contribute for a bad team. Hopefully Allen has a successful career overseas, and maybe we'll see him back in the NBA one day.

The gift of Instagram Mitchell Robinson

What do the added skills, shared on social media, mean for the Knicks?

David Vertsberger

Morning Knicks 7/20: Robinson's Field Goal Record Not Set Yet, Thibodeau Watching Knicks' Game Film, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, July 20.

Chris Molicki

A Knicks Guide to the NBA Draft's Point Guards: Lottery Edition

Read what the Knicks should think about the top point guards in the 2020 NBA Draft here

Kris Pursiainen

Can Tom Thibodeau Adjust?

A deep dive into the numbers of his coaching career reveals plenty of reasons to worry, but ultimately gives a sign of hope.

Jonathan Macri

WATCH: Kris Pursiainen's Knicks Draft Board

This year's draft class may not be the strongest, but it doesn't mean the Knicks don't still have an incredibly tough decision to make in terms of how they'll navigate the lottery. See the draft's top prospects ranked for Leon Rose & Co. here.

Kris Pursiainen

Young New York Liberty Squad Is Ready for WNBA Season

The Liberty rookie-filled roster is ready to go

Lauren Russell

Keep or Cut: Elfrid Payton

Elfrid Payton has a second-year contract option with the Knicks for 2020-21. The team would be wise not to pick that up, writes Alex Wolfe.

Alex Wolfe

Morning Knicks 7/17: Knicks Executives Can Enter NBA Bubble, How to Utilize Julius Randle, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, July 17.

Chris Molicki

Morning Knicks 7/16: Analyzing Every Head Coach Candidate, the Case for Ime Udoka, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Thursday, July 16.

Chris Molicki

Morning Knicks 7/15: Jason Kidd Has Great Interview, Thibodeau Still the Favorite, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Wednesday, July 15.

Chris Molicki