Morning Knicks 7/21: Mitchell Robinson Expanding His Game, Thibodeau's Defensive Style, and More

-During the NBA season's suspension, Mitchell Robinson has been showing off his game on Instagram with some new skills. Robinson has been showing off fancy handles and his three-point shot in the gym, leaving fans drooling over what the big man could do in NBA action. But how real are these flashes, and can Robinson do this in real games? Our own David Vertsberger breaks down the Instagram film and lets fans know whether these are just fun videos or the start of something special.

-In case you missed it, our own Jonathan Macri did a spectacular breakdown on Tom Thibodeau's defensive schemes and whether they can work in today's NBA. Jonathan continued his analysis in his Knicks Film School newsletter, going over Thibodeau's style on the defensive end and whether he can truly adjust to the modern NBA. The pieces focus on the strength of Thobideau's early defenses, which was taking away the three-point shot, and how much more difficult that has become given how so many teams employ lineups with four or even five shooters. For those who want to know more about what to expect from the man who will likely be the next Knicks' head coach and whether he can adapt, these are both informative reads.

-The chances of Kadeem Allen making a return to the Knicks next season are now zero. Marc Berman of The New York Post reported that Allen signed a deal with with JL Bourg Basket in France. Allen wasn't a massive impact player, but he was able to contribute for a bad team. Hopefully Allen has a successful career overseas, and maybe we'll see him back in the NBA one day.