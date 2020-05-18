AllKnicks
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Checking in With The New York Knicks via Social Media

Lauren Russell

We are back checking in with your favorite New York Knicks players via their social media post!

Frank Ntilikina

Let's kick things off with one of the fan favorites, the French Prince, Frank Ntilikina. Ntilikina posted a video of him doing the "Living Room Cup" by Nike which seems to be a core exercise. 

As Kevin Knox pointed out, Frank seems to be doing his quarantine in a sweet crib.

Screen Shot 2020-05-14 at 7.16.07 PM

I mean there is a cool-looking pool, a little putting green, and most importantly it looks really warm, which New York has yet to become. 

Of course, Ntilikina had to throw up a picture in a nice fit to prove he still, even without games being played, has the most drip on the team. 

RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett is the latest Knick to believe in the TikTok hype, and create a few dancing videos. 

Kevin Knox

On National Nurses Day Kevin Knox transformed his jersey into a Kristina Knox jersey. Kristina Knox is Kevin's aunt and a nurse. Her nephew honored her on National Nurses day with this jersey and post. 

Also, he posted this picture which is a piece of artwork in my book.

Mitchell Robinson

May 10 was Mother's Day and Robinson showed how he celebrated his mom with the following post. 

Damyean Dotson

Dotson's gaming grind hasn't slowed down since our last check-in with the Knicks. He recently hosted a myLeague group on 2k, that he opened up to his Twitter followers. The winner of his league was actually a Knicks fan!

Julius Randle

Julius Randle posted one of the most unique "Happy Mother's Day" posts I have ever seen. I might be a little bias because I am a huge Spider-Man fan and loved Into the Spider-Verse, but for his wife, Randle posted a Spider-Verse comic book stye video that featured his wife and son.

Pretty cool, right?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks Daily Roundup 5/18: "The Last Dance" Ends, Knicks Offseason Advantages, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Monday, May 18.

Chris Molicki

Keep or Cut: Damyean Dotson

The Knicks have a number of decisions to make on team options and free agents this summer. In today's edition? Restricted free agent Damyean Dotson.

Alex Wolfe

What RJ Hampton Would Bring to the Knicks

See what the guard who took his talents overseas could bring to MSG:

Kris Pursiainen

Last Dance: The End of an Era in More Ways Than One

The Last Dance has reminded us all of Michael Jordan's greatness, but that's not the only reason we should appreciate the look back in NBA history.

Jonathan Macri

2020 NBA Draft: What Anthony Edwards Would Bring To The Knicks

See how the guard from Georgia would fit on the Knicks here

Kris Pursiainen

Predicting The New York Liberty Starting Lineup

Who will be featured in the New York Liberty starting five on opening night?

Lauren Russell

Knicks Daily Roundup 5/15: LaVar Willing LaMelo to N.Y., Knicks SI Tankathon Champion, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Friday, May 15

Chris Molicki

Knicks SI 2K20 Fantasy Tankathon: We have a loser

The long path to top overall pick is complete

David Vertsberger

Knicks Daily Roundup 5/14: Knicks Scouting Cole Anthony, Mitch's Moves, and More

Check out all the latest Knicks news, notes, and links for Thursday, May 14.

Chris Molicki

Kris Pursiainen's 2020-21 Perfect Knicks Starting Five

See what Kris Pursiainen wants the New York Knicks starting lineup to look like in 2021

Kris Pursiainen