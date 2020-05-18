Checking in With The New York Knicks via Social Media

We are back checking in with your favorite New York Knicks players via their social media post!

Frank Ntilikina

Let's kick things off with one of the fan favorites, the French Prince, Frank Ntilikina. Ntilikina posted a video of him doing the "Living Room Cup" by Nike which seems to be a core exercise.

As Kevin Knox pointed out, Frank seems to be doing his quarantine in a sweet crib.

I mean there is a cool-looking pool, a little putting green, and most importantly it looks really warm, which New York has yet to become.

Of course, Ntilikina had to throw up a picture in a nice fit to prove he still, even without games being played, has the most drip on the team.

RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett is the latest Knick to believe in the TikTok hype, and create a few dancing videos.

Kevin Knox

On National Nurses Day Kevin Knox transformed his jersey into a Kristina Knox jersey. Kristina Knox is Kevin's aunt and a nurse. Her nephew honored her on National Nurses day with this jersey and post.

Also, he posted this picture which is a piece of artwork in my book.

Mitchell Robinson

May 10 was Mother's Day and Robinson showed how he celebrated his mom with the following post.

Damyean Dotson

Dotson's gaming grind hasn't slowed down since our last check-in with the Knicks. He recently hosted a myLeague group on 2k, that he opened up to his Twitter followers. The winner of his league was actually a Knicks fan!

Julius Randle

Julius Randle posted one of the most unique "Happy Mother's Day" posts I have ever seen. I might be a little bias because I am a huge Spider-Man fan and loved Into the Spider-Verse, but for his wife, Randle posted a Spider-Verse comic book stye video that featured his wife and son.

Pretty cool, right?