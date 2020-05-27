AllKnicks
Checking In With The Knicks Via Social Media

Lauren Russell

We are back checking in with your favorite New York Knicks players via their social media post!

Mitchell Robinson

This week Mitch took to Instagram to show off his range. This clip clearly is from the Garden when the season was still in play. Hopefully soon we will see Robinson's game take another step, which would include him shooting the 3 ball. 

Kevin Knox

Kevin Knox, who has a high school football background, quote retweeted the following post from the Knicks account. 

Taj Gibson

Taj Gibson's foundation posted on Instagram that they and PSA-3 will be providing lunch to Brooklyn N.Y.C.H.A. first responders from this month till February 2021.

Damyean Dotson

Dotson logged onto Twitter earlier this week to share a nice positive message.

Elfrid Payton

Elfrid Payton also has a message for you...

Bobby Portis

Portis was live-tweeting during the final night of ESPN's The Last Dance, this past Sunday. 

Clearly he enjoyed the documentary, as we all did. 

If you need a Netflix recommendation (I mean who doesn't during these times) Bobby Portis, has got one for you.

I second his Tweet, I watched All American pretty quick, great show. 

Julius Randle

Like Portis, Randle did show some love for Jordan on Twitter, well for Jordan Brand more specifically. 

This ad is really well put together, love it. 

Reggie Bullock

Reggie Bullock's Instagram caption is something all basketball fans can relate to right now.

Allonzo Trier

Allonzo Trier seems to be a pretty big Future fan. Future recently dropped a new alum titled High Off Life.

by

Alex Wolfe