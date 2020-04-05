The New York Knicks Are All Over Social Media During Quarantine

As the NBA season is still currently suspended, we have not seen the Knicks on the hardwood in over three weeks! So, I figured: why not check-in on the players to see what they are up to during the quarantine?

To kick things off, the Knicks published a video with members all throughout the organization, thanking the first responders, and telling us all to stay safe. The most iconic line in this has to be Mitchell Robinson saying "Together, we can block out this virus" (Get it?)

Julius Randle and Bobby Portis

Although Randle and Portis can't team up on the court right now, they are doing so off it to help New York during this pandemic. Both Bobby Portis and Julius Randle are working with City Harvest to feed 370,000 New Yorkers.

Mitchell Robinson

On Wednesday, April 1st, Robinson celebrated his 22nd birthday! Although the pause button has been pushed on the NBA season, it has not stopped him from putting in the work.

And like the rest of us, the center also shared how much he misses the game.

Kevin Knox and RJ Barrett

So I haven't been able to write any Knicks Kicks articles since no games are being played, but Kevin Knox and RJ Barrett's Instagram stories from this week might have just given me the opportunity to do a mini Knicks Kicks recap for the week. So here it is "This Week in Knicks Kicks - Suspended Season Edition".

(via @kevinknox/Instagram)



(via @rjbarrett/Instagram)

So here we have Knox and Barrett "wearing" the Puma Sky Modern in the Easter colorway that just released. The Puma Sky Modern has been featured a lot in my past Knicks Kicks articles as it seems to be a favorite among both of the Knick's Puma athletes. Like many Easter sneaker colorway's Puma went with the pastel look, which I really like.

During these tough times, Knox also posted a message to the New York area with a special Knicks flare to it.

Frank Ntilikina

Like Knox, Ntilikina also shared a message of support as well all try to get through this pandemic.

And of course, he posted an Instagram picture that showed off the fit. There is no debate at this point Ntilikina has the most drip on the team.