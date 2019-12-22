KnicksMaven
Top Stories
News
Game Day

WATCH: Clyde Frazier delivers beautiful rendition of the birthday song

David Vertsberger

Rebecca Haarlow, MSG's sideline reporter for Knicks games, celebrated her birthday on the road with the team last night in Miami. Her broadcast partners Mike Breen and Walt Frazier  were on the call, and wished her happy birthday during a break in the game's action. But with the Knicks down big and Clyde being his enigmatic self, Frazier decided to break out into song, blessing Knicks faithful with his dulcet tones:

It's easy to turn off the television set with your favorite team down 20, but it's more difficult when you're a Knicks fan and it means tuning out from the pure enjoyment that is Clyde on the mic. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Kevin Knox Has Some Goals, Here's How He Reaches Them With Knicks

Howard Megdal

Stretch four? Oversized two? Let's take a closer look

Halftime Three To The Head: RJ Barrett's Resurgence, Trae Young Still Impossible To Stop

Howard Megdal

Knicks thoughts from a rout

Marcus Morris Sr. On Knicks Reaching Playoffs: "That's the goal"

Howard Megdal

Proving a point as trade season hits full swing

Knicks 143, Hawks 120: "He Wants Us To Hoop"

Howard Megdal

Knicks making it simple and fun

Knicks Pregame Notes: Frank Ntilikina Still Starting, Sky's The Limit For Offense And More

Howard Megdal

Mike Miller's trying not to limit his new group

Kevin Knox, and how to avoid a draft bust

Jonathan Macri

Many metrics say that Kevin Knox has been one of the worst players in the league since he entered the NBA. In the last of my development series, here are some ways to hasten his progress.

WATCH Three To The Head, December 14, 2019: Elfrid Payton's impact for Knicks, Julius Randle's evolution and more

Howard Megdal

A pair of vital Knicks show up in Sacramento

In Defense of Paint Defense

Jonathan Macri

In part 2 of my development series, I take a look at the defense being played by an important member of New York's young core and why a little bit can go a long way.

WATCH: Howard Megdal on RJ Barrett/Mitchell Robinson lobs, Marcus Morris Sr. Trade Value and Kevin Knox's Role

Howard Megdal

Exploring what we learned from a rare Knicks win

WATCH Three To The Head, December 11, 2019: Getting Great Players, Trading Vets, Goodbye To The Fizdales

Howard Megdal

Howard Megdal weighs in on Knicks strategy, past and future, and gives a fond farewell to Natasha Sen-Fizdale and David Fizdale