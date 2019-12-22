WATCH: Clyde Frazier delivers beautiful rendition of the birthday song

Rebecca Haarlow, MSG's sideline reporter for Knicks games, celebrated her birthday on the road with the team last night in Miami. Her broadcast partners Mike Breen and Walt Frazier were on the call, and wished her happy birthday during a break in the game's action. But with the Knicks down big and Clyde being his enigmatic self, Frazier decided to break out into song, blessing Knicks faithful with his dulcet tones:

It's easy to turn off the television set with your favorite team down 20, but it's more difficult when you're a Knicks fan and it means tuning out from the pure enjoyment that is Clyde on the mic.